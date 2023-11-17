Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Faces Political Challenges to Maintain Government Stability

In a surprising turn of events, Pedro Sánchez, the leader of Spain’s Socialist Party, has managed to secure a re-election as the country’s prime minister. With an absolute majority in a highly fragmented parliament, Sánchez defied the odds yet again. However, his political survival won’t be easy this time around as he navigates the delicate task of keeping a diverse group of supporters satisfied and retaining his government’s power over the next four years.

To gain the endorsement of a majority of lawmakers, Sánchez had to strike deals with six minor parties, including two Catalan separatist groups. These groups insisted on an unpopular gesture from Sánchez: pushing through a controversial amnesty for individuals involved in Catalonia’s failed secession attempt in 2017. This decision includes granting amnesty to Carles Puigdemont, the region’s former president and a figure deemed a public enemy by many Spaniards.

While political analysts acknowledge the challenges ahead for Sánchez, they are hesitant to write him off just yet, considering his history of resilience, as chronicled in his memoir “A Manual of Resistance.” It is often difficult to overthrow a Spanish government through parliamentary maneuvers, leading experts to believe that Sánchez’s government has a chance of lasting. However, it is clear that his government is not without stability concerns.

In his new government, Sánchez’s Socialists will form a minority leftist coalition alongside the anti-austerity Sumar party. Together, they have 152 lawmakers, falling short of the required 176 votes needed to pass bills. This is where the support of Puigdemont’s Junts party, the rival Catalan separatist party Republic Left of Catalonia, and two Basque parties becomes crucial.

Sánchez has justified his decision to accept the amnesty by stating that he is “making necessity a virtue.” He believes that although he did not initially support it, the amnesty will ultimately benefit both Catalonia and the rest of Spain. Lluís Orriols, a political science professor at Carlos III University, suggests that while completing a full four-year term may be challenging for Sánchez, his fate does not solely rest in the hands of the separatists.

In Spain, a government can withstand losing a vote on a new budget and continue functioning by maintaining the previous year’s budget. Therefore, quickly toppling a government is not as straightforward as it may seem. Sánchez also has the option to call for snap elections if he views an opportunity for the Socialists to secure more seats and become less reliant on his diverse group of backers.

It is highly unlikely that Sánchez’s supporters would switch their allegiance to the Popular Party due to its partnerships with the far-right Vox party, which advocates for reducing the powers of regional governments and opposes Catalan and Basque nationalism. The Catalan parties have made it clear that they have ambitions that transcend the amnesty issue. Their ultimate goal is to obtain Madrid’s authorization for a binding independence referendum in Catalonia, an idea vehemently rejected by most Spaniards.

Sánchez’s position may be strengthened by the intense rivalry between the two Catalan parties, who are likely to compete in regional elections by 2025. Depending on the results, the separatists may find themselves in need of Sánchez’s support or face the possibility of the Socialists reclaiming power in Barcelona. Recent elections showcased discontent with separatist movements, with the Socialists making gains in Catalonia and public support for independence waning due to internal conflicts between Junts and the Republican Left for Catalonia.

According to Montserrat Nebrera, a constitutional law professor at the International University of Catalonia, crucial decisions will depend on the strategy Sánchez adopts for the regional elections. All parties involved have bargaining chips on the table. Oriol Bartomeus, another professor, believes that Sánchez may benefit from the weaknesses of the separatists, stating that “the separatist push is dead” and tensions have shifted to Madrid, where protests against the amnesty have turned violent.

The irony of Puigdemont’s situation, Bartomeus explains, is that a Socialist government is not beneficial for his party. However, it is the only path through which he can secure amnesty for himself and others involved in the secession attempt.

Overall, while Sánchez’s journey towards maintaining his government’s stability is challenging, it is far from an impossible feat. His ability to navigate these complex dynamics and find a balance between satisfying his supporters and pursuing his political agenda will determine the future of his government.