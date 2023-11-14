Spain at Crossroads as King Orders Pedro Sánchez to Form Government

In a pivotal moment for Spain, King Felipe VI has tasked caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez with the responsibility of forming a government. This comes after the Socialist Party, led by Sánchez, secured second place in the inconclusive national election held in July.

The center-right Popular Party emerged with the highest number of votes in the election, but their leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, failed to gather the necessary majority support from the Spanish parliament to become prime minister. As a result, Sánchez, who successfully led a no-confidence vote against former conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in 2018, now faces the challenge of forming a government without sufficient parliamentary seats.

To maintain his hold on power, Sánchez will need to secure the support of various far-left and separatist parties. It is expected that he will aim to form a minority government in collaboration with Yolanda Díaz’s far-left Sumar coalition, a successor to the Podemos party, with whom the Socialists previously governed. Additionally, he will seek support from parties like the Basque Nationalist Party, the Basque separatist EH Bildu party, and the Galician Nationalist Bloc.

However, the greatest hurdle for Sánchez lies in obtaining the crucial backing of the Catalan separatist Junts group and the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC). These parties have made it clear that they demand a blanket amnesty for all involved in the failed 2017 Catalan independence referendum, as well as Madrid’s consent to hold a new vote on self-determination.

While Sánchez has shown willingness to consider amnesty, his party firmly opposes granting authorization for a new independence vote. The ERC’s leader, Pere Aragonès, emphasized that this demand is non-negotiable, stating that Sánchez must commit to allowing a vote in Catalonia if he wants to become prime minister.

It remains uncertain whether Sánchez’s negotiators can find common ground with these groups, particularly as both Junts and ERC are striving to gain more concessions from Madrid in their pursuit of becoming the dominant Catalan separatist party.

Time is of the essence for Sánchez as Feijóo’s rejection by lawmakers triggers a two-month countdown. If Sánchez fails to secure majority support from lawmakers by November 27, Spain will be forced into new elections on January 14, 2024.

FAQ:

Q: What are the main challenges facing Pedro Sánchez in forming a government?

A: Pedro Sánchez needs to garner support from far-left and separatist parties, including the Catalan separatist groups, who are demanding amnesty and the authorization of a new independence vote.

Q: What will happen if Sánchez fails to obtain majority support from lawmakers?

A: If he fails to secure the necessary backing by November 27, Spain will have to hold new elections on January 14, 2024.