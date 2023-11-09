Spain’s Popular Party Fails to Secure Prime Minister Appointment

In a significant setback for Spain’s Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the Spanish parliament rejected his bid to become the country’s next prime minister. Despite being the party with the most votes in July’s national election, the conservative boss was unable to secure the necessary support from lawmakers.

Feijóo needed at least 176 votes, an absolute majority in the 350-seat parliament, to be appointed as prime minister. However, only 172 MPs voted in favor of his candidacy, with 178 voting against. The Popular Party’s proximity to the far-right Vox party has made it challenging for Feijóo to gain additional support from other political groups.

Under Spain’s constitution, Feijóo’s bid to form a government will be voted on again in 48 hours. This time, he only needs a simple majority of the ballots, but the majority of lawmakers are expected to reject his candidacy once again on Friday.

As a result of this rejection, King Felipe VI will have to summon political leaders back to Zarzuela Palace for further discussions on who should be the next prime minister. Caretaker prime minister and Socialist Party leader Pedro Sánchez is in a favorable position to remain in office, but he will need the support of lawmakers from the Catalan separatist group Junts.

The failure to appoint a new prime minister sets in motion a countdown for a potential new election in Spain. If no candidate manages to form a government within two months, the parliament will be dissolved, and a new vote will be held on January 14, 2024.

This turn of events highlights the political challenges Spain is currently facing and the complexities of forming a coalition government. It also signifies the potential for a period of political uncertainty as the country navigates its way towards a stable leadership.