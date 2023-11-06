Spanish Women’s National Team Demands Resignation Amidst Controversy

Following the recent Women’s World Cup victory, the Spanish Women’s National Team has demanded the resignation of Luis Rubiales, president of the country’s soccer federation. The controversy arose after Rubiales kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the celebration in Sydney. Reports suggest that Rubiales has faced immense pressure to step down but remains defiant.

Despite rumors that Rubiales would resign, he firmly declared that he would not step down, emphasizing that he is the victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists.” While he received applause from the majority male audience, several federation members, including federation vice president Rafael del Amo, announced their resignation. Del Amo had previously urged Rubiales to also step down.

Rubiales defended the kiss by characterizing it as consensual and claiming that Hermoso had agreed to it. However, Hermoso contradicted his version, stating that she did not consent to the kiss. She expressed her shock and emphasized that nonconsensual behavior should not be tolerated in any workplace.

The Women’s National Team, along with more than 50 other Spanish players, issued a statement saying that they will no longer play for Spain unless the current leadership is removed. Rubiales, on the other hand, plans to take legal action against Hermoso and her union, refuting accusations made against him.

The Spanish government has also taken action against Rubiales, planning to file a lawsuit alleging that he violated the country’s sports laws. The government’s initiative has received support from Iberia airlines and various soccer clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla, and Athletic Bilbao.

As the controversy unfolds, supporters and protesters have taken to the streets, calling for Rubiales’ resignation and demanding reforms within the federation to provide greater support for women’s soccer.

The fate of the federation’s leadership remains uncertain as legal proceedings and public pressure continue to mount against Rubiales. The Spanish Women’s National Team’s stand against nonconsensual behavior in the workplace echoes broader societal discussions surrounding gender equality and the treatment of women in sports and beyond.