The Canary Islands: A New Hub for African Migrants

Spanish authorities reported that over the weekend, a staggering number of 1,325 migrants from sub-Saharan Africa arrived by boat at Spain’s Canary Islands, located off the western coast of Africa. This included a single-vessel record of 321 people. The influx of migrants adds to the already increasing number of arrivals this year, with the Spanish Interior Ministry documenting 23,537 arrivals between January and October. This marks an 80% increase compared to the same period last year. These recent arrivals also contribute to a two-week tally of 8,561 migrants since the beginning of October, the highest number since 2006.

Images shown on Spain’s TVE television depicted migrants on an overcrowded wooden boat, joyously waving as they reached the port on the island of El Hierro. Out of the total number of arrivals, 783 migrants landed on El Hierro, 150 on Gran Canaria, and 98 on Tenerife. While women and children were among the arrivals, the majority consisted of young adult males.

One of the key factors contributing to the surge in illegal arrivals is the political destabilization of the Sahel region, according to Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska. This region has experienced military coups in several countries, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Gabon, Mali, Niger, and Sudan, resulting in ongoing unrest and upheaval. The Canary Islands have become an increasingly preferred destination for migrants in desperate search of a path to Europe, especially since the EU has tightened controls over Mediterranean Sea routes. With Morocco and Western Sahara being relatively close to the Canaries, migrants see this route as a comparatively safer option than embarking on the far-riskier journeys from countries such as Mauritania, Senegal, and Gambia.

It is important to note that these perilous journeys come at a great cost, with at least 1,000 people losing their lives this year along the migration routes, according to the charity Walking Borders.

In response to the escalating situation, Spain’s acting migration minister has pledged €50 million ($53 million) in emergency funding to assist local governments in managing the extraordinary migration flow in the Canary Islands.

