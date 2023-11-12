New Leadership Challenges in Spain: Feijoo’s Bid for Prime Minister Falls Short

Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the Spanish Popular Party, faced a setback in his first attempt to become the country’s prime minister. Despite winning the most seats in the July 2023 general election, Feijoo struggled to form a coalition government due to his opposition to granting concessions to separatist parties. After failing to secure the necessary 176 votes for an absolute majority in parliament, Feijoo will have another opportunity for a second vote on Friday.

The debate leading up to the vote was intense and lasted several hours. Feijoo expressed concerns about the future of the country if he did not succeed in his bid for prime minister. However, instead of relying on quotes, it is clear that Feijoo’s failure to gather enough lawmaker support demonstrated the challenges he faced in building a coalition government.

Feijoo’s party, the Popular Party, currently holds 137 seats in parliament. It has formed an alliance with Vox, a far-right party that opposes climate change policies and challenges feminism. The alliance aims to protect territorial integrity and centralize power in response to separatist movements. However, this partnership has complicated Feijoo’s path to power, as it may not gain him the necessary support from regionalist political parties.

If Feijoo is unable to secure enough votes on Friday, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will have the opportunity to remain in office. Sanchez would need the support of regionalist parties, in addition to the seats won by his party, the PSOE, to maintain power. One significant regional party that holds influence in the parliamentary vote is led by exiled former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont. Puigdemont’s party holds seven seats and has demanded the dropping of legal action against separatists as a condition for their support.

The possibility of Sanchez accepting the demands of Catalan separatist parties added another layer of complexity to the debate. Feijoo claimed to be close to becoming prime minister but refused to pay the political price of an amnesty sought by the Catalan separatists. This issue dominated discussions and further highlighted the challenges faced by Feijoo in forming a viable government.

If a government is not formed by November 27, the parliament will be dissolved, and new elections will be called for January. This outcome intensifies the urgency for Feijoo, Sanchez, and their respective parties to seek effective coalition partners and build the necessary support to ensure stable governance for Spain.

