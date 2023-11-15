Spain: Large-scale Protest against Possible Amnesty for Catalan Leaders

Tens of thousands of Spaniards flocked to the streets of Madrid over the weekend to express their opposition to rumors of an amnesty deal that could potentially be granted to Catalan separatist leaders in exchange for political support. The protesters passionately voiced their disapproval, chanting phrases like “out, out” and “Sanchez, resign.”

Authorities estimated that a crowd of around 40,000 people participated in the protest, while the organizing party, the People’s Party (PP), claimed that the number was closer to 60,000.

Prominent figures from the PP, including Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida and regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso, as well as former Spanish leaders Mariano Rajoy and Jose Maria Aznar, all took the stage during the demonstration.

Why are these reports of an amnesty deal circulating?

Despite Alberto Nunez Feijoo, the leader of the PP, winning the Spanish election in July, his party, along with the far-right Vox party and two other conservative parties, fell just short of securing a majority in parliament.

In contrast, acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez could potentially garner enough votes in parliament to remain in office if he gains the support of the country’s regionalist political parties.

Among these parties, Junts per Catalunya, led by exiled former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont, holds significant influence with its seven seats in parliament.

Puigdemont, who is currently wanted in Spain for the attempted secession of Catalonia in 2017, has insisted that legal action against fellow separatists should be dropped as a condition for his party’s support.

Although Sanchez has not officially announced any decisions, there are reports suggesting that he is considering such a deal.

On Tuesday, the lower house of the Spanish parliament will vote on Feijoo’s candidacy for prime minister. However, it is widely anticipated that Feijoo will fall short in his bid, clearing the way for Sanchez to present his own candidacy.

