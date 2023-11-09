Spaghettieis: The Sweet Deception Taking Germany by Storm

Move over traditional sundaes, there’s a new frozen treat that has captured the hearts and taste buds of Germans everywhere. Meet Spaghettieis, a delightful dessert that cleverly disguises vanilla ice cream as a plate of spaghetti.

Created in 1969 by Dario Fontanella, owner of Eis Fontanella Eismanufaktur Mannheim, Spaghettieis has made a triumphant comeback in recent years. The concept came to Fontanella after he sampled a French chestnut dessert in Northern Italy. Inspired by the visual appeal of the dish, he decided to create something similar using ice cream.

To achieve the noodle-like appearance, the vanilla ice cream is skillfully extruded through a spaetzle press, a tool commonly used for cutting dough. The result is a mound of icy goodness that genuinely resembles a plate of spaghetti. But the deception doesn’t end there. The “noodles” are then generously topped with strawberry sauce, mimicking the look of tomato sauce, and finished off with grated white chocolate, which resembles sprinkled Parmigiano cheese.

While Spaghettieis may be a household name in Germany, it remains a delightful mystery to many outside the country. Tanja Rylewicz, the owner of Meine Kleine Eiszeit in Berlin, explains how the American customers are often bewildered by this unique treat. “The Americans are totally confused because they don’t know Spaghettieis at all,” she says.

Despite its initial popularity in the past, Spaghettieis gradually lost its place among trendier dessert options. However, in recent times, it has made a remarkable comeback. Not only has it re-emerged in Germany’s ice cream parlors, but it has also become a must-try treat at iconic spots like Sarcletti, Munich’s oldest ice cream parlor. In fact, Germany sells a staggering 40 million servings of Spaghettieis each year.

As Spaghettieis continues to captivate the nation, it serves as a reminder that sometimes the classics are timeless. German ice cream lovers can’t get enough of this sweet deception, proving that even in a world of ever-evolving flavors, there is still room for a delightful nostalgic treat. So, if you find yourself in Germany, don’t miss the chance to indulge in the magical illusion of Spaghettieis.