Divergent Life Expectancy in America: Uncovering The Historical and Cultural Causes

The Disparity:

A striking fact: the life expectancy of Americans varies greatly depending on where they reside. A closer look at the regions reveals astonishing gaps in average life outcomes. Take, for instance, Placer County in California, a wealthy suburban county boasting a life expectancy comparable to Scandinavia. Just a few thousand miles away, Lexington County in South Carolina reports a significantly lower life expectancy, barely surpassing that of China.

Understanding the American Nations:

In his book “American Nations,” the author sheds light on the concept of multiple Americas, each stemming from different colonial projects that emerged in the eastern and southwestern areas of what is now the United States. These regional cultures, referred to as “nations,” possess unique ethnocultural, religious, and political characteristics. They each have their own vision of the balance between individual liberty and the common good, as well as their own idea of what America should be.

The Nine American Nations:

These regional cultures can be summarized as follows:

1. Yankeedom: Established by Puritans striving for societal perfection through social engineering and prioritizing the common good over individual liberty.

2. New Netherland: Founded by the Dutch, this culture is known for its global trading values, materialism, multiculturalism, and commitment to tolerance and freedom of thought.

3. Tidewater: Characterized by conservative values and a deep respect for authority and tradition, this culture seeks to recreate the semi-feudal society of rural England.

4. Greater Appalachia: Settled by individuals from war-torn Northern Ireland, Northern England, and the Scottish lowlands, this culture cherishes personal sovereignty and is skeptical of external authority.

5. Midlands: Established by English Quakers, who welcomed people from diverse nations and creeds, this culture values pluralism and is organized around the middle class.

6. Deep South: Rooted in the traditions of English Barbadian slaveholders, this culture espoused a classical republican model similar to ancient slave states, where privilege was limited to a few and subjugation prevalent among many.

7. El Norte: The borderlands of the Spanish-American empire, this culture developed its own independent values due to its remoteness from Mexico City and Madrid. Independence, self-sufficiency, adaptability, and work-centeredness distinguish this culture.

8. Left Coast: A fusion of New England ideals and Appalachian emphasis on self-expression and exploration, this culture emerged from the arrival of New Englanders by ship and pioneers from the lower Midwest by wagon.

9. Far West: An extreme environment limited settlement, resulting in corporate or federal control via railroads, dams, irrigation, and mining. Resentments continue to linger as this region was exploited as an internal colony.

The Geographical Divide:

Upon reviewing a map of life expectancy across the United States, the stark patterns become apparent. With a few exceptions, living in the contiguous U.S. generally guarantees a life expectancy of over 78 years. However, the Deep South and Greater Appalachia stand out as regions with significantly lower life expectancies. The disparity is particularly pronounced between these regions and the blue-leaning Pacific coastal plain. Even within regions of the same political leanings, such as New France in Louisiana, there are substantial differences in life expectancy. Astonishingly, the poorest counties in the predominantly blue Yankee Northeast actually report higher life expectancies than the wealthiest counties in the Deep South. These regional gaps are equivalent to the disparities between the United States and economically challenged countries like Mongolia, Belarus, Libya, El Salvador, or Egypt.

Different Countries Within One Nation:

In a historical and political sense, it feels as though we are living in different countries. This disparity in life expectancy can be attributed to the geographical, cultural, and political differences that have emerged over centuries, rooted in the diverse groups of settlers who arrived with vastly contrasting ideas about equality, the role of government, and the balance between individual liberties and the common good. Developing a comprehensive understanding of how the United States was colonized and by whom serves as an essential starting point to uncover insights into the overall health and longevity of its population, as well as discovering potential paths for improvement.

