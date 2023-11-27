Southeast Asia’s First Luxury Hotel Transforms Retired Buses into Unique Guest Rooms

A groundbreaking concept has emerged in the world of luxury hospitality, as Southeast Asia welcomes its first resort hotel made from repurposed public buses. The Bus Collective, located in Singapore’s Changi Village, has transformed twenty decommissioned buses into lavish guest rooms, offering a truly distinct and unforgettable experience for visitors.

The visionary project, spearheaded by WTS Travel & Tours, a renowned Singaporean travel agency, in collaboration with LHN Group and Sky Win Holding, has breathed new life into these retired buses. Previously owned by SBS Transit, Singapore’s public transport operator, these buses have found a renewed purpose within the hospitality industry. Each of the twenty rooms has been meticulously renovated to offer guests a unique and luxurious stay.

The resort hotel is set to open its doors on December 1, 2023, and bookings are now available on its website. With rates starting at 398 Singapore dollars per night, guests can indulge in the experience of sleeping amidst the history and transformation of these iconic buses.

Upon entering The Bus Collective, guests will discover a variety of room categories, each presenting distinct in-room amenities. Ranging from spacious suites to comfortable double rooms, there is something to cater to every traveler’s preference. Some rooms even boast additional features, such as a bathtub and a king-sized bed, adding an extra touch of luxury to the experience.

The resort hotel has gone above and beyond to ensure accessibility for all guests. The Pioneer North room, for instance, has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of senior guests, with handrails in the toilet and shower area. Alternatively, the Hamilton Place room offers wheelchair accessibility, complete with an external accessible restroom and a ramp leading up to the entrance.

Spanning an impressive 8,600 square meters, The Bus Collective offers guests an immersive stay in Changi Village. Situated near popular local attractions like the Changi Village Hawker Centre, Changi East Boardwalk, and Changi Chapel & Museum, visitors can explore the rich cultural heritage of the area.

While the resort hotel itself does not provide recreational activities, guests can participate in guided tours organized by The Bus Collective. From a biking trip around Pulau Ubin, a beautiful island off the coast of Singapore, to a guided food tour and sailing at Changi Sailing Club, there are plenty of experiences to choose from. The resort hotel’s experience center is where guests can book these enriching tours.

The Bus Collective is not merely a hotel; it represents the convergence of tourism, nature, and environmentalism. Micker Sia, the managing director of WTS Travel, shared that the project aims to showcase how these elements can come together to create unique and exciting new experiences. It also sets a remarkable precedent for eco-conscious practices in construction and hospitality, demonstrating a new standard for sustainable luxury.

While The Bus Collective currently operates exclusively in Singapore, its success and impact could pave the way for future expansion. Sia expressed openness to exploring opportunities for growth and innovation, believing that the concept has the potential to resonate with audiences across the Asia Pacific region.

