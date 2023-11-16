ASEAN Summit in Jakarta Grapples with Urgent Challenges

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Southeast Asian leaders are convening for the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia amid a host of pressing and unresolved issues. The absence of U.S. President Joe Biden, who usually attends these meetings, further adds to the grave atmosphere surrounding the summit. Myanmar’s ongoing civil unrest, escalations in the disputed South China Sea, and the persistent U.S.-China rivalry are among the critical issues that demand attention.

The opening discussions on Tuesday will be followed by meetings between ASEAN leaders and their counterparts from Asia and the West. This extended platform has been utilized by the United States, China, and their allies for comprehensive discussions on topics such as free trade, climate change, and global security. However, it has also become a battleground for their competing interests.

While President Biden will not be present at the ASEAN Summit, he plans to attend the G-20 summit in India and subsequently visit Vietnam to strengthen ties. The Biden administration emphasizes that this does not indicate a diminishing priority for Southeast Asia, pointing to its efforts to enhance engagement with the region.

The absence of the U.S. president may be disappointing, but some scholars argue that it reflects a wider issue of ASEAN’s declining relevance. Marty Natalegawa, a former foreign minister of Indonesia, expresses concern over ASEAN’s diminishing prominence and the growing need for member states to seek security alliances with either the U.S. or China.

Established in 1967, ASEAN operates on the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs and consensus decision-making. While this accommodates the diverse membership, it has also limited the bloc’s ability to take decisive action against state-sanctioned atrocities.

Myanmar’s civil strife and the South China Sea disputes are once again expected to dominate the agenda at the Jakarta summit. Despite Indonesia’s attempts to shift the focus towards regional economic growth, geopolitical and security concerns monopolize discussions.

The European Union has warned of potential implications for its relations with ASEAN if it has to engage with Myanmar in a leadership role. In response to this warning, Myanmar’s military-led government, which remains a member of ASEAN, has indicated that it may not be able to fulfill its role as the bloc’s chair in 2026. ASEAN leaders will deliberate on whether to ask the Philippines to take on that responsibility instead.

Myanmar’s exclusion from ASEAN meetings continues due to the military government’s failure to comply fully with a peace plan that called for an immediate end to violence and dialogue with all parties involved. Since the military coup, thousands have been killed, and tens of thousands detained in Myanmar.

In efforts to expedite decision-making and prevent crises from escalating, ASEAN member states are discussing the implementation of rules that would allow the group to make decisions even without consensus.

As the Myanmar crisis persists, ASEAN’s credibility is increasingly at stake. While the bloc lacks a conflict-resolution mechanism for internal conflicts, it must demonstrate flexibility to address urgent challenges and mitigate the worsening situation in Myanmar.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta significant?

A: The ASEAN Summit in Jakarta is significant because it brings together Southeast Asian leaders to address pressing regional issues.

Q: What are some of the major challenges facing the ASEAN Summit?

A: The major challenges facing the ASEAN Summit include Myanmar’s civil unrest, tensions in the South China Sea, and the U.S.-China rivalry.

Q: Why is the absence of U.S. President Joe Biden notable?

A: The absence of U.S. President Joe Biden is notable because it raises questions about the United States’ prioritization of the region.

Q: How does ASEAN operate?

A: ASEAN operates on the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs and requires consensus for decision-making.

Q: How has Myanmar’s military government been excluded from ASEAN meetings?

A: Myanmar’s military government has been excluded from ASEAN meetings due to its failure to comply fully with a peace plan and address escalating violence.