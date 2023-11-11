South Korea Urges International Action Against North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol will advocate for a strong global response to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program during upcoming summits held by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Group of 20 (G20). Yoon plans to highlight the importance of enforcing United Nations sanctions on North Korea and preventing the country from financing its weapons programs through illicit activities.

By faithfully implementing the existing UN Security Council sanctions, Yoon believes that significant financial resources for North Korea’s weapons development can be blocked. South Korean officials suspect that North Korea’s weapons programs are increasingly funded by cyber hacking and the exportation of banned items. Additionally, numerous North Korean workers have reportedly remained in China and Russia, despite a UN order to repatriate them.

Yoon aims to use the G20 summit in particular to address various illegal activities that fund North Korea’s nuclear and missile development. This includes deterring the country from stealing cryptocurrency, dispatching workers overseas, and facilitating illicit maritime transshipments. North Korea’s nuclear arsenal poses a serious security concern not only to South Korea but also to the United States and Japan, as its long-range missiles can target mainland US while its shorter-range missiles can reach South Korea and Japan.

In August, Yoon, US President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to hold annual trilateral exercises and share real-time missile warning data concerning North Korea. They also established a trilateral working group to enhance cooperation in combatting North Korean cyber threats and circumvention of sanctions. However, North Korea reacted with anger, accusing the three leaders of planning nuclear war provocations.

Yoon believes that North Korea is currently experiencing its worst economic condition since Kim Jong Un assumed power. The country’s focus on nuclear and missile capabilities has resulted in worsening living conditions for its citizens and negative economic growth. North Korea has been seeking closer cooperation with China and Russia, both of whom have repeatedly blocked attempts to impose stricter UN sanctions on North Korea. Experts suspect that China and Russia have not fully implemented existing sanctions.

Yoon believes that China, in particular, has significant leverage over North Korea due to the high volume of trade between the two countries. He urges China to make constructive efforts towards denuclearizing North Korea and to understand that the country’s nuclear program negatively impacts regional stability and China’s national interests.

While the exact status of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities remains uncertain, experts agree that Kim Jong Un is unlikely to voluntarily abandon his nuclear program. Instead, North Korea may aim to leverage its nuclear arsenal for sanctions relief. To counter this, Yoon emphasizes the need for the international community to demonstrate a strong determination to halt North Korea’s nuclear program.

President Yoon will attend multiple summits in Jakarta, including the South Korea-ASEAN summit, the ASEAN Plus Three summit, and the East Asia Summit. He views the G20 summit as an opportunity for South Korea to lead global cooperation in resolving key challenges, such as climate change. South Korea plans to expand its support for climate-vulnerable countries and strengthen collaboration for a transition to clean energy.

(Sources: AP News)