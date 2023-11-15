A Call for Global Action: Combating North Korea’s Nuclear Threat

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol will be advocating for a strong international response to North Korea’s nuclear weapons program at the upcoming ASEAN and G20 summits. His message to world leaders will center around the need to enforce U.N. sanctions and disrupt the country’s illicit activities that fund its weapons development.

President Yoon will be visiting Jakarta, Indonesia, for the ASEAN summits before heading to New Delhi, India, for the G20 summit. He aims to rally the international community to resolutely address North Korea’s escalating missile tests and nuclear threats and to work together on its denuclearization.

By faithfully implementing the current U.N. Security Council sanctions, President Yoon believes that significant financial resources for North Korea’s weapons program can be blocked. South Korean officials suspect that the country’s weapons development is financed through illicit activities, such as cyber hacking and the export of banned items. Additionally, a large number of North Korean workers reportedly remain in China and Russia, providing foreign currency for the regime despite a U.N. order to repatriate them.

During the G20 summit, President Yoon will emphasize the need to actively deter North Korea from engaging in illegal activities like stealing cryptocurrency, dispatching workers overseas, and facilitating maritime transshipments. These illicit activities are the primary funding sources for the country’s nuclear and missile development.

North Korea’s expanding nuclear arsenal poses a significant security concern not only for South Korea but also for the United States and Japan. The country’s long-range missiles can target mainland U.S., while its shorter-range missiles threaten South Korea and Japan, key allies of the U.S.

In a trilateral summit held in Camp David, President Yoon, President Joe Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to strengthen cooperation by holding annual trilateral exercises and sharing real-time missile warning data on North Korea. They also established a working group to enhance collaboration in countering North Korean cyber threats and evasions of sanctions.

Despite these efforts, North Korea reacted angrily, accusing the three leaders of plotting nuclear war provocations. Leader Kim Jong Un referred to them as “the gang bosses” of their respective countries.

President Yoon stated that North Korea’s economic condition is currently at its worst since Kim took power. The regime continues to allocate scarce resources to its nuclear and missile capabilities, leading to worsening economic hardships for its citizens and negative growth.

North Korea has attempted to deepen cooperation with China and Russia, both of which have historically blocked harsher sanctions on the country. Foreign experts believe that these two countries have not fully implemented U.N. sanctions. Recent reports even suggest that North Korea may have supplied artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for its conflict with Ukraine.

China’s role in curbing North Korea’s nuclear ambitions is crucial, given that around 97% of North Korea’s total external trade volume was with China last year. President Yoon urged China to exert constructive efforts in denuclearizing North Korea, as the regime’s nuclear program hampers regional stability and poses a threat to China’s national interests.

The exact extent of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities remains uncertain, with experts divided on the country’s possession of functional nuclear-tipped missiles. However, it is widely believed that North Korea will not voluntarily abandon its nuclear program, which serves as the foundation of Kim’s authoritarian rule. Ultimately, the regime aims to leverage its nuclear arsenal to secure sanctions relief from the U.S.

North Korea recently conducted missile tests simulating nuclear attacks on South Korea and rehearsed the occupation of South Korean territory. President Yoon emphasized that it is crucial for the international community to demonstrate its determination to halt North Korea’s nuclear program.

President Yoon’s itinerary includes the South Korea-ASEAN summit, the ASEAN Plus Three (South Korea-Japan-China) summit, and the East Asia Summit, which brings together Indo-Pacific nations like the U.S., China, and Russia.

He highlighted the joint statement issued by South Korea, the U.S., and Japan after the Camp David summit, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with ASEAN and Pacific Island countries. President Yoon believes that the G20 summit is an opportunity for South Korea to lead global cooperation in resolving the challenges facing humanity. He intends to expand South Korea’s contributions to support climate-vulnerable countries and strengthen collaboration for a transition to clean energy.

