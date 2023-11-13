A Glimpse into South Korea’s Efforts to Support North Korean Defectors

ANSEONG, South Korea — In a classroom in Anseong, South Korea, a group of North Korean women are learning the basics of computer skills. Under the guidance of their instructor, they navigate a word processor program and practice the copy-paste function using the national anthem lyrics of South Korea. These women are part of a 12-week training program at Hanawon, a government-run center that focuses on the resettlement and integration of female defectors. A separate center caters to male defectors, and these facilities fall under the supervision of South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

Recently, for the first time since 2016, Hanawon opened its doors to foreign journalists, offering a glimpse into the work that goes on within its secure premises. Once defectors make it to South Korea, they undergo interrogation conducted by the government intelligence agency. The women are then sent to Hanawon to prepare for their new lives in the country. Here, they receive medical and psychiatric care, as well as education on South Korean society, gender equality, and occupational training that includes cooking, baking, nail art, skincare, clothes-making, mending, and long-term caregiving.

Upon completing the three-month program, defectors receive subsidies, housing benefits, and ongoing support from local centers to aid their assimilation during their early years in South Korea. Hanawon serves as a symbol of the South’s determination to welcome and embrace defectors and all North Korean people, and its name itself, which means “one,” reflects its commitment to unification.

However, amidst these efforts, the role of South Korea’s Unification Ministry has come under scrutiny. The ministry is responsible for overseeing the country’s unification efforts, but tensions have emerged regarding its effectiveness.

North Korean defectors are automatically granted South Korean citizenship upon arrival, but they face various challenges in their new lives. While they receive support through programs like those offered at Hanawon, some defectors worry about their ability to find lucrative employment and contribute through taxes. Despite these concerns, South Korea continues to be a sought-after destination for North Korean defectors seeking freedom and better opportunities.

