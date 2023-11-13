New Perspectives Arise as South Korea Grapples with Fukushima Water Discharge

Seoul, South Korea – The recent decision by Japan to release treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant has sparked anxiety and concerns among South Korean seafood sellers and consumers. Despite scientific consensus and assurances from government officials, doubts about the safety of seafood and fish persist among the South Korean population.

In a survey conducted by Consumers Korea, an overwhelming 92.4 percent of respondents expressed intentions to reduce their consumption of seafood after the release. This sentiment is echoed by Lee Jae-seok, the owner of a barbecued eel restaurant in Seoul’s Seongdong district. Lee not only worries about the impact on his own business but also expresses concern for the entire seafood industry. He fears that negative perceptions surrounding the issue could lead to a decline in seafood consumption overall.

The release of treated water from the Fukushima plant has also caused unease among vendors at Seoul’s Noryangjin wholesale fish market, the largest seafood hub in South Korea. Consumers’ concerns are met with banners proclaiming the safety of South Korean seafood, a concerted effort to alleviate fears and combat false rumors causing public anxiety.

While some seafood restaurants have started advertising that they do not source produce from Japan, it’s important to note that scientific consensus supports Japan’s plan. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has deemed the plan “consistent with relevant international safety standards,” with minimal impact on people and the environment. The water will undergo a dilution process to reduce tritium levels to below the World Health Organization’s (WHO) threshold for safe drinking water.

In South Korea itself, tritium levels from operational nuclear plants, including the Kori nuclear plant, are significantly higher than those expected from the Fukushima plant’s discharge. Scientists, both domestically and internationally, hold that Japan’s plan meets safety standards, but this has done little to assuage critics. Environmental organizations like Greenpeace and the Korean Federation for Environmental Movements remain unconvinced, claiming unassessed radiological risks and detrimental effects on marine ecosystems and humanity.

The South Korean government has taken precautionary measures by maintaining import restrictions on fishery products from certain Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima. Additionally, city authorities in Seoul have pledged daily testing on all seafood sold at major wholesale markets. Recent tests have shown radiation levels well below WHO standards in waters surrounding South Korea.

To support the local seafood industry, the South Korean government is considering urging catering companies to use more seafood, aiming to boost consumption and address customer concerns about safety.

South Korean consumers, however, remain cautious. Many express doubts about the safety of consuming seafood, even with expert assurances. Apprehension among the public has led to sea salt hoarding and increased sales of dried seafood products in local supermarkets.

The political landscape also plays a role in shaping the public’s perception of the issue, particularly regarding South Korea’s historical relationship with Japan. The opposition Democratic Party has seized upon the Fukushima water discharge to criticize the conservative administration, likening Japan’s move to acts of terror and World War II. Critics allege that the government’s handling of the situation reflects pro-Japanese sentiments.

As South Korea navigates the Fukushima water discharge, it becomes increasingly clear that public perceptions and political agendas may overshadow scientific consensus and efforts to alleviate concerns. The challenge lies in bridging the gap between facts and perceptions, ensuring the overall wellbeing of the seafood industry and consumer trust in food safety.

