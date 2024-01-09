The Revolution Begins: South Korea Takes a Stand Against the Dog Meat Industry

In a groundbreaking move, South Korea’s parliament has officially endorsed a historic legislation that outlaws the country’s dwindling dog meat industry. This significant decision comes in response to growing public calls for the ban, fueled by animal rights campaigns and concerns about the country’s international image. While some dog farmers are infuriated and plan to file a constitutional appeal, there is no denying that the heated debate surrounding this ban has taken center stage.

For centuries, dog meat consumption has been a customary practice on the Korean Peninsula without explicit legal consequences. However, recent surveys have shown a clear shift in public opinion, with more people favoring the ban and a majority of South Koreans no longer partaking in dog meat consumption. Interestingly, the surveys also revealed that despite not eating dog meat, one in every three South Koreans still opposes the ban.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly unanimously passed the bill with a 208-0 vote, marking a resounding victory for animal rights advocates. With President Yoon Suk Yeol’s government in full support of the ban, the subsequent legal steps are now seen as mere formalities. The legislation itself is aimed at upholding the values of animal rights, emphasizing a harmonious coexistence between humans and animals while respecting the sanctity of life.

Scheduled to take effect from 2027, the bill prohibits the slaughtering, breeding, trade, and sales of dog meat for human consumption. Violating this law could result in 2-3 years of imprisonment, though it does not specify penalties for consuming dog meat. The legislation also provides assistance to farmers involved in the industry, aiding them in transitioning away from this practice or finding alternative livelihoods. The finer details of the industry’s outlawing will be determined through discussions among government officials, experts, farmers, and animal rights activists.

Humane Society International lauded the passage of the legislation as a historic milestone. JungAh Chae, the executive director of HSI’s Korea office, expressed elation, stating, “I never thought I would see in my lifetime a ban on the cruel dog meat industry in South Korea, but this historic win for animals is testament to the passion and determination of our animal protection movement.”

Unsurprisingly, the legislation has left many dog farmers feeling upset and frustrated. Son Won Hak, a farmer and prominent figure in a farmers’ association, condemned the law as an infringement upon their freedom of occupational choice, describing it as “clear state violence.” Determined to fight back, dog farmers plan to file a petition to the constitutional court and organize protest rallies. As they convene to discuss their next steps, they refuse to remain idle.

While there is no definitive official data on the exact size of South Korea’s dog meat industry, both activists and farmers estimate that hundreds of thousands of dogs are slaughtered annually for their meat. As the country embarks on this pivotal journey towards a more humane relationship with animals, it remains to be seen how the eradication of the dog meat industry will unfold.

