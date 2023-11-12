A Race against Nature: The World Scout Jamboree Prepares for a Typhoon

South Korea’s World Scout Jamboree is facing yet another challenge as organizers scramble to evacuate thousands of teenage participants from their campsite before an impending typhoon strikes. This development comes just days after the jamboree was hit by a relentless and debilitating heatwave.

Typhoon Khanun, which has already caused extensive damage in southern Japan, is expected to reach the southern region of South Korea, where the jamboree’s campsite is located in Jeolla province. The arrival of the typhoon could bring relief from the scorching heat, which has caused illness among hundreds of scouts and prompted some contingents to withdraw from the event.

In response to the threat, the South Korean government has informed the scout group of plans for an early departure from the campsite. The World Organization of the Scout Movement has assured that further details will be announced soon. President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office has confirmed efforts to accommodate the scouts in the Seoul area, with discussions underway with local universities for dormitory space.

This global scout gathering, with over 40,000 participants, primarily aged 14 to 18, has attracted scouts from 155 nations. It marks their first major gathering since the onset of the pandemic. South Korea has made a commitment to ensuring the safety of the event, providing water trucks, air-conditioned spaces, and medical support.

Despite these efforts, organizers have faced criticism from parents and the public for their failure to anticipate the extreme heat. Governor Kim Kwan-young of North Jeolla province issued an apology for the lack of preparedness. The Australian contingent has already left the campsite, citing concerns about the approaching typhoon, while the U.S. and British contingents left earlier due to the ongoing heatwave. The Americans will be staying at a U.S. army base, while the British scouts have found accommodation in hotels in the capital, Seoul. Singaporean scouts, although displaced, continue to participate in on-site activities.

To accommodate the unexpected change in plans, a scheduled K-pop concert at the campsite was postponed and relocated to a sports stadium located 53 km (33 miles) away.

As the jamboree battles against both extreme heat and an impending typhoon, various authorities and businesses have stepped in to offer assistance. Generous donations of water and ice cream have been made, and the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism has opened its temples to the scouts in need.

Through it all, the World Scout Jamboree maintains its commitment to providing a unique and enriching experience for young scouts worldwide, who have eagerly made their way to South Korea. The challenges they face underscore the determination and resilience of the scout movement, as they adapt and persevere in the face of nature’s unpredictable forces.

