Snowstorm Hits Seoul with Record-Breaking Impact, But No Fatalities Reported

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Seoul, the bustling capital of South Korea, experienced an extraordinary winter spectacle on Saturday as it witnessed the heaviest snowfall in December in over four decades. Unlike previous instances of heavy snowfall, this time there were no accidents or injuries reported due to the weather.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the city was blanketed with a remarkable 12.2 centimeters (4.8 inches) of snow on Saturday, marking the highest amount of snow seen in December since 1981. Residents woke up to a mesmerizing landscape of snow-covered streets, trees, and buildings, creating a picturesque scene that captivated many.

The authorities promptly issued a heavy snow advisory for the entire Seoul area on Saturday. However, the advisory was later lifted as the snow began to lessen. Other regions across South Korea also experienced a mix of snow and rain throughout the day.

While the sudden snowfall brought a sense of wonder and joy, it did not come without challenges. The country’s safety agency reported incidents of traffic congestion in Seoul and other affected areas. Nonetheless, given the severity of the snowstorm, it is remarkable that no accidents or injuries related to the snowfall were reported.

Sources:

– [Korea Meteorological Administration](https://kma.go.kr/eng/index.jsp)