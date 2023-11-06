South Korean Concerns Rise over Release of Fukushima Water into the Sea

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Japan’s decision to discharge treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, a recent poll reveals that a majority of South Koreans remain worried about the potential consequences. Although the South Korean government has attempted to allay fears and dismiss any scientific concerns, many citizens and environmental groups remain alarmed.

The release of the treated water began on August 24, despite objection both domestically and internationally. China, Japan’s largest trade partner, responded by banning Japanese seafood, while South Korea decided to halt imports of seafood from waters off Fukushima. President Yoon Suk Yeol has been leading a campaign to address public concern and promote seafood consumption, even going so far as to visit a major fisheries market himself.

However, despite these efforts, a Gallup Korea poll indicated that more than 70% of respondents expressed worry about the potential impact on seafood. Additionally, 60% stated they were reluctant to consume seafood altogether. What is particularly noteworthy is that even among those who identify as conservative and supportive of the government, half expressed concern about the situation.

President Yoon’s disapproval ratings have reached a 16-week high, with 59% of respondents expressing dissatisfaction with his handling of the matter. To combat the negative sentiment and “fake news” surrounding the water release, Yoon has pledged a significant budget of 80 billion won ($60.6 million) to promote seafood consumption. The government has also launched a voucher program, offering up to 20,000 won ($15) to incentivize shoppers to purchase seafood.

The Fukushima nuclear plant was devastated by a tsunami triggered by an offshore earthquake in 2011. The release of treated radioactive water into the sea continues to be a contentious issue, magnifying concerns about the potential impact on the environment and public health. As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen how South Korea and other nations will address their anxieties and work towards a resolution.