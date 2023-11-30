New Determinations Arise: South Koreans Contemplate Nuclear Arsenal

CHEORWON, South Korea—Amidst the clamor of rapid-fire machine guns and the smoky haze of exploding shells, amphibious tanks traverse a lake near the magnificent emerald mountains that tower alongside the most heavily fortified border in the world. South Korean and U.S. combat engineers construct a pontoon bridge with the purpose of transporting tanks and armored vehicles across the water, all within striking distance of North Korean artillery. For decades, these joint military exercises have served to deter North Korean aggression, ever since the surprise invasion by the North in 1950 sparked a war that remains technically unresolved.

The alliance between South Korea and the United States has paved the way for a thriving democracy, with South Koreans being confident in Washington’s commitment to protect them against any potential North Korean attempts to unify the Korean Peninsula under its rule.

However, this sense of assurance is now faltering. With North Korea’s expanding nuclear arsenal, continuous threats to launch nuclear attacks, and a series of missile tests capable of targeting U.S. cities, an increasing number of South Koreans are losing faith in America’s promise to support its long-standing ally. Their concern stems from the fear that a U.S. president might hesitate to utilize nuclear weapons in defense of South Korea, knowing that such an action would provoke atomic retaliation from Pyongyang, potentially leading to the deaths of millions of Americans.

Recent polls have shown a significant majority (between 70% and 80% in some surveys) of South Koreans advocating for their nation to either acquire its own nuclear weapons or to urge the United States to reintroduce the tactical nuclear weapons removed from South Korea in the 1990s. This growing sentiment reveals a surprising erosion of trust between these nations, emphasizing the need for a reevaluation of their supposedly unwavering alliance.

Kim Bang-rak, a 76-year-old security guard in Seoul, expressed his concerns about the U.S., stating, “I think one day they can abandon us and go their own way if that better serves their national interests. If North Korea bombs us, we should bomb them equally in retaliation, so it would be better for us to have nukes.” The proximity of this sentiment to recent events is palpable. Just hours before the U.S.-South Korean tank drills in Cheorwon, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised two ballistic missile test launches simulating “scorched earth” nuclear strikes on South Korean command centers and airfields.

At the core of South Korean anxiety lies a broader debate surrounding the possession of nuclear weapons, a question that has troubled nations worldwide since the devastating bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The surging public support for South Korean nuclear weapons coincides with a global trend toward nuclear armament. Nonproliferation experts note that nine countries—the United States, Russia, Britain, France, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, and Israel—spent nearly $83 billion in 2022 on nuclear weaponry. This represents a $2.5 billion increase from the previous year, with the United States alone accounting for $43.7 billion. South Korea’s response to the nuclear question could have significant implications for the future of Asia, potentially endangering the U.S.-South Korean alliance and disrupting the delicate nuclear balance that has maintained a fragile peace in this perilous region.

