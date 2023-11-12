The Environmental Concerns Around Japan’s Release of Treated Nuclear Wastewater

In a display of environmental activism, hundreds of South Koreans took to the streets of Seoul to voice their opposition to Japan’s plans to release treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea. The protesters called for Tokyo to reconsider its decision and expressed their anger towards Seoul for endorsing the discharge despite alleged food safety risks.

The release of the treated nuclear wastewater has been a contentious issue, with concerns about its potential impact on the environment and human health. While the International Atomic Energy Agency has approved the Japanese discharge plans, stating that it meets international safety standards and poses negligible environmental and health impacts, many South Koreans remain skeptical.

To address these concerns, the South Korean government has been taking measures to assure the public of the safety of seafood and the environment. This includes expanding radiation tests on seafood in major fish markets and conducting tests on sand from beaches. So far, none of the tests have raised safety concerns.

However, liberal opposition lawmakers in South Korea have accused the government of putting people’s health at risk in an attempt to improve bilateral ties with Japan. The Democratic Party plans to file a complaint with the United Nations Human Rights Council to highlight the perceived dangers of the wastewater release and question the adequacy of the IAEA’s risk assessment.

The safety of Fukushima’s wastewater has long been a sensitive issue between the two neighboring countries. Efforts to improve relations and address shared concerns, such as the North Korean nuclear threat and China’s foreign policy, have been overshadowed by this environmental dispute.

The wastewater, collected and stored in tanks by the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, is treated using an Advanced Liquid Processing System to reduce the levels of selected radionuclides. However, tritium, which is considered safe for humans in small amounts, cannot be effectively removed.

Despite assurances from TEPCO that careful sampling and analysis will be conducted to ensure the safe release of the treated water according to IAEA standards, concerns persist. Many South Koreans and environmental activists remain apprehensive about the potential long-term consequences of releasing the wastewater into the sea.

As the Japanese government prepares for the start of the wastewater release, the debate surrounding its environmental impact and safety continues.