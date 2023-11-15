South Korean Teachers Rally for Change in the Face of Adversity

In a powerful display of unity, teachers across South Korea recently conducted a mass walkout to protest the pervasive mistreatment they endure at the hands of both parents and students. This deep-seated issue has reached a boiling point, with some educators tragically taking their own lives as a result.

For years, incidents of bullying and violence within the student population have been widely documented in South Korea. However, the focus has now shifted towards advocating for the safeguarding of the rights and well-being of teachers themselves. Regrettably, even actions as necessary and responsible as disciplining students have led to false accusations of child abuse.

Understandably distressed, a local elementary school teacher named Koh emphasized the importance of recognizing the rights of teachers, stating, “Teacher rights are just as vital as student rights. We too are victims of bullying from parents and students, and this cycle must come to an end.”

The demonstration held outside the national assembly in Seoul drew an estimated 15,000 participants dressed in black. Emotional speeches resonated throughout the crowd, causing tears to well up among the attendees. Similar rallies were organized in various locations across the country.

Despite the walkout being deemed unlawful by authorities, a significant number of teachers took leave from their schools to join the protest. As a consequence, some institutions were temporarily shut down, a daring yet necessary action to shed light on the plight of the educators. The potential legal repercussions did not deter these passionate professionals from making their voices heard.

Kim, a supporter present at the Seoul rally, expressed solidarity, remarking, “Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our children. Schools should be secure environments where educators are cherished, not maltreated.”

The catalyst for this wave of teacher mobilization was the tragic suicide of a 23-year-old elementary school teacher in July. The young teacher, plagued by mounting anxiety derived from parental complaints, was found lifeless at her school in Seoul. Vigils and demonstrations have since taken place every weekend, summoning both grief and outrage, culminating in the monumental rally in Seoul where an astounding 200,000 teachers congregated.

The organizing force behind these protests, known as Everyone Together As One, is unequivocal in its mission to protect teachers and initiate change. Their resolve is clear: “We will shield them (the teachers) from harm and implement reforms to prevent any more precious lives from being lost.”

Disturbingly, since 2018, government data shows that 100 schoolteachers in South Korea have taken their own lives, with 57 of them teaching at the elementary level. The Ministry of Education has voiced its commitment to bolstering the authority of educators and aims to pass legislation that clearly distinguishes legitimate educational activities from acts constituting child abuse.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, President Yoon Suk Yeol has instructed officials to pay close attention to the grievances voiced by the protesting teachers and to prioritize safeguarding their rights. Nevertheless, South Korea continues to grapple with alarmingly high suicide rates, ranking as the country with the highest suicide rate among developed nations. Sadly, suicide remains the leading cause of death among individuals aged 10 to 39.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please reach out to the appropriate helpline in your country or visit befrienders.org for international helpline options. Remember, help and support are always available.