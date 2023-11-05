South Korean Teachers Seek Protection and Support Amid Harassment and Burnout

In response to growing concerns over the mistreatment of teachers by parents and students, approximately 50,000 South Korean teachers gathered in Seoul on Monday to demand better protection of their rights. This rally, organized by the group Everyone Together As One, aimed to shed light on the prevalent harassment faced by educators, which has tragically resulted in some teachers taking their own lives.

The mistreatment of teachers in South Korea, ranging from baseless accusations of child abuse to excessive workloads and complaints, has become a comprehensive problem that has hindered the well-being of these individuals throughout their careers. Over the past six years alone, around 100 public school teachers have committed suicide, with 57 of them teaching at elementary schools. These alarming statistics have raised concerns about the overall state of mental health and support for educators in the country.

While previous legal measures and government efforts to protect teachers have been seen as inadequate, President Yoon Suk Yeol has ordered officials to address the teachers’ demands and safeguard their rights. The swift response aims to prevent further disruptions and tragedies within the education system. However, collective action by teachers to disrupt classes has been deemed illegal by authorities, with disciplinary actions threatened against those who participate.

To address the pressing issue of teacher mistreatment, the South Korean education ministry has pledged to support educators by preventing undeserved punishment for legitimate educational activities and enhancing communication between teachers and parents. Additionally, a task force has been established to implement stronger legal measures and ensure teachers’ rights are respected throughout the education system.

South Korea’s high suicide rate, the highest among developed countries, has shed light on the urgent need for comprehensive mental health support and better work conditions for teachers. It is crucial to protect and empower teachers, who play a vital role in shaping the lives of countless students. By addressing the mistreatment and offering substantial support, South Korea can work towards creating a healthier and more conducive environment for both teachers and students alike.