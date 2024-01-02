South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Recovering After Violent Attack

In a shocking incident, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, was targeted by an unidentified assailant who stabbed him in the neck during a visit to Busan. The attack took place as Lee was walking through a crowd after inspecting a proposed site for a new airport.

The perpetrator, disguised as a supporter, approached Lee under the pretense of seeking his autograph before launching the attack. The attacker was swiftly subdued by Democratic Party officials present at the scene and later detained by the police. It was revealed that he had purchased the knife used in the attack online.

Following emergency treatment in Busan, Lee was flown to a hospital in Seoul, where he underwent a two-hour surgery. His jugular vein was damaged, and he had to undergo a medical procedure called revascularization. The latest reports indicate that Lee is recovering at an intensive care unit in Seoul National University Hospital.

The motive behind the attack is still under investigation by the police. However, Lee’s Democratic Party has described the incident as a “terrorist attack” and a grave threat to democracy. They have called on law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough and expeditious investigation.

Lee, a prominent liberal politician known for his tough rhetoric, lost the presidential election in 2022 by a narrow margin. Since then, he has been a vocal critic of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s policies. However, the attack on Lee is not an isolated incident, as violence against high-profile figures in South Korea has occurred in the past.

