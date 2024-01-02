New Stabbing Incident Shakes South Korean Political Landscape

South Korea was rocked by a violent incident on Tuesday when Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, was stabbed in the neck by an unidentified assailant. The attack occurred during a visit to the southeastern city of Busan, where Lee was inspecting the site of a new airport.

Reports suggest that the attacker, who pretended to be a supporter, approached Lee under the guise of seeking an autograph before suddenly launching the assault with a knife. Lee was quickly surrounded by a crowd of people, and his injuries were tended to by a fellow bystander who applied pressure to his neck in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

Videos of the incident circulated on social media, showing the suspect being chased and apprehended by several individuals. The police were able to apprehend the attacker at the scene, but he has thus far refused to reveal his identity or provide any motive for the attack.

The Democratic Party has condemned the incident as a “terrorist attack” and a “serious threat to democracy.” They have called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the motive behind the attack and bring the perpetrator to justice.

Lee, who lost the 2022 presidential election by a narrow margin, has been a vocal critic of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s policies. He has been particularly outspoken about what he perceives as Yoon’s mishandling of the country’s post-pandemic economy and his hardline stance on North Korea.

It is worth noting that Lee himself is no stranger to controversy. He has faced numerous corruption allegations, including accusations of providing unlawful favors to a private investor during his tenure as mayor of Seongnam. Despite these allegations, Lee has maintained his innocence and accused President Yoon’s government of engaging in a politically motivated vendetta against him.

This incident has once again highlighted the deep divisions within South Korean politics and the challenges faced by democratic institutions in the country. As Lee recovers from his injuries, the nation will be watching closely for any developments in the investigation and hoping for a swift resolution to this troubling incident.

