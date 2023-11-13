Suspected Attacker Strikes Again, South Korean Police Intensify Search

SEOUL, South Korea – In a shocking turn of events, a man believed to be the same suspect from the recent stabbing attack in Seongnam struck again, this time at a high school in Daejeon city. The incident took place just hours after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for stricter law enforcement measures in response to the initial attack.

The assailant initially rammed a car onto a sidewalk in Seongnam and proceeded to stab pedestrians at a shopping mall, resulting in at least 14 individuals wounded. According to Yoon Sung-hyun, an official from the Gyeonggi provincial police department, five people were injured by the car while nine others were stabbed.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, was apprehended at the scene and is currently being questioned by authorities. At this time, there is no information available regarding a potential motive for the attacks. During police interviews, the suspect spoke incoherently and mentioned being stalked, according to Park Gyeong-won, an official at the Gyeonggi’s Bundang district police station. The suspect’s family informed the police of his history of mental illness.

While the suspect purchased the knives used in the stabbings from a different shopping mall the day before, there is no clear evidence suggesting premeditation, as stated by Park. It is important to note that this marks the second mass stabbing attack in South Korea in just one month. Previously, a knife-wielding individual stabbed pedestrians in Seoul, resulting in one fatality.

In response to these incidents, President Yoon called for the increased monitoring of social media for threat detection, the deployment of more law enforcement officers for prevention, and equipping them with enhanced suppression gear.

The severity of the attacks is evident, as several victims are currently hospitalized with critical injuries. Two individuals who were wounded by the car are in critical condition, as confirmed by Ha Dong-geun, an official at Gyeonggi’s provincial fire department. Eight of the nine stabbing victims are being treated for serious injuries.

Forensic units have examined the AK Plaza, where the stabbings occurred, as shown in photos from the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are analyzing evidence to determine the full extent of the incident.

As the nation grapples with these disturbing events, the South Korean National Police Agency held an online meeting with regional police chiefs to strategize ways to address random attacks on public safety. Proposed measures include increasing nighttime patrols in leisure districts and other crowded areas, as well as enhancing security camera surveillance.

The South Korean community remains on high alert, and citizens are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

