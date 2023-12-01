South Korean Farmers Rally for the Preservation of Centuries-Old Tradition

SEOUL, Nov 30 – In a demonstration of solidarity, around 200 farmers in South Korea gathered near the presidential office in Seoul to voice their concerns over a proposed ban on dog meat consumption, a practice deeply rooted in the country’s history. The farmers, who rear dogs for human consumption, are seeking to overturn the government’s plan, which has drawn controversy and debate.

The farmers arrived in trucks, intending to release the dogs they had transported in cages as a symbolic gesture. However, their entrance was halted by a sizable police presence, thoroughly inspecting the cargo concealed under blankets. Although the farmers were prevented from reaching their desired location in front of the presidential office, their message was heard loud and clear.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s party has drafted a bill that aims to prohibit the breeding and sale of dogs for consumption. The proposed legislation also promises financial compensation to those impacted by the ban, allowing them a three-year grace period to transition out of the industry. While the ruling party maintains that it is time to end the controversy surrounding dog meat consumption, there is widespread opposition from the farmers and their allies.

The debate surrounding dog meat consumption in South Korea is multifaceted. The issue taps into cultural traditions and evolving societal values. As the country’s pet ownership rates soar, with over 6 million households now having canine companions, there is increasing pressure to address concerns over animal welfare.

A recent Gallup Korea poll revealed that nearly two-thirds of respondents were against eating dog meat, with just 8% reporting having consumed it in the past year. This significant decline in consumption from 27% in 2015 indicates a shift in public opinion. However, proponents of the practice argue that it is unfair for politicians to dictate what people can or cannot eat in a society that has a long history of animal husbandry.

Ju Yeong-bong, an industry representative who led the rally, emphasized that the farmers should have been included in the discussions surrounding the proposed ban. He argued that the proposed financial compensation was insufficient given the impact it would have on their livelihoods.

The scuffles between the farmers and the police during the demonstration highlighted the intense emotions and the divide over this issue. Some farmers accused the First Lady, Kim Keon Hee, of wielding her influence to push for the ban. However, the presidential office stated that there is support for the ban from various sectors, both domestically and internationally.

As South Korea grapples with the dog meat debate, the future of this centuries-old tradition hangs in the balance. Whether the government will yield to the pressure of the farmers and their supporters or uphold the growing concerns regarding animal welfare remains to be seen.

