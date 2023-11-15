A New Era for South Korean Defense Stocks as Global Demand Surges

South Korean defense companies have experienced remarkable gains in the past year, with one particular stock soaring over 60% amidst escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The surge in demand for arms, partly driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has contributed to the increase in military spending on a global scale. According to the SIPRI Arms Transfer Database, global military spending reached $2.1 trillion in 2021, highlighting the growing demand for defense systems and equipment.

Hanhwa Aerospace, a subsidiary of the renowned South Korean conglomerate Hanhwa Group, has witnessed a staggering 66% rise in its stock value since the beginning of the year. This is accompanied by a remarkable 90% surge in the past 12 months. Hanhwa Aerospace specializes in the manufacturing of air defense systems, armored fighting vehicles, and artillery systems. The company’s success can be attributed to the rise in global military expenditure and South Korea’s growing prominence as a defense exporter.

Morgan Stanley analysts point out that South Korea has significantly benefitted from the surge in global military spending. The country is now among the top 10 defense export countries worldwide. Its defense industry has experienced substantial growth, with exports totaling 22.9 trillion South Korean won ($17.9 billion) in 2022, more than double the figure from the previous year. The rising demand for Korean military and defense equipment, such as tanks, artillery, and airplanes, from Asia and Europe has contributed to the increase in export volumes.

South Korean defense systems have found their way into markets beyond Asia, including the Middle East and Europe. Notably, Poland recently signed a substantial contract for the procurement of Korean defense equipment. This includes 672 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers and 1,000 K2 main battle tanks, amounting to a total value of $5.74 billion. The K2 tanks have particularly caught attention as they mark a new entrant into the European arms market. This move by Poland highlights South Korea’s growing position as a prominent defense supplier.

The surge in demand for South Korean defense equipment can be attributed to its reputation for manufacturing high-quality and reliable systems. Notable examples include the K9 Thunder, K2 main battle tank, and the FA-50 light attack aircraft. These systems have attracted significant attention and interest from countries worldwide. In addition to Poland, Malaysia has also placed an order for 18 FA-50s worth $920 million.

With a robust tech and industrial base, South Korea is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the global defense market. Morgan Stanley analysts are optimistic about the outlook for the South Korean defense industry, highlighting the growth potential in areas such as chip-making, electric vehicle (EV) value chain, defense, and energy enablers.

FAQ

1. What has driven the surge in South Korean defense stocks?

The surge in South Korean defense stocks can be attributed to escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the increased demand for arms worldwide, partly fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

2. Which South Korean defense company has seen significant gains?

Hanhwa Aerospace, a subsidiary of Hanhwa Group, has experienced a whopping 66% rise in its stock value since the beginning of the year, and a remarkable 90% surge in the past 12 months.

3. Why has South Korea become a major exporter of defense equipment?

South Korea has become a major exporter of defense equipment due to the rising global demand for Korean manufacturers to provide military/defense equipment, including tanks, artillery, and airplanes.

4. Which countries have recently procured South Korean defense systems?

Poland and Malaysia are among the countries that have recently placed orders for South Korean defense systems. Poland ordered 672 K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers and 1,000 K2 main battle tanks, while Malaysia ordered 18 FA-50 light attack aircraft.

5. What are the growth opportunities in the South Korean defense industry?

According to Morgan Stanley, there are growth opportunities for chip-makers, the EV value chain, defense, and energy enablers in the South Korean defense industry.

Sources:

– SIPRI Arms Transfer Database

– Morgan Stanley analysts

– South Korean Defense Ministry