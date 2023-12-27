New South Korean Cinema Star Tragically Passes Away

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 07: Actor Lee Sun Kyun receives the award for “Excellent Achievement in Film” during the introduction of the “Killing Romance” Midwest premiere at AMC New City 14 on October 07, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)Barry Brecheisen via Getty Images

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In a heartbreaking turn of events, the highly acclaimed South Korean actor, Lee Sun-kyun, known for his remarkable performance in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” was discovered lifeless in a vehicle in Seoul on Wednesday. This shocking incident comes after an extensive investigation by the authorities into allegations of drug use.

Initially, authorities found Lee in what appeared to be an unconscious state inside the parked car located in northern Seoul. Tragically, emergency officers later confirmed his passing. The Seongbuk police station in Seoul reported that they had been actively searching for Lee following a missing person report. It was later revealed that Lee’s family had informed the police earlier that day that he had left home after leaving behind a message resembling a suicide note.

Lee Sun-kyun’s lifeless body was transferred to a nearby hospital in Seoul for further examination. Lee’s impactful performances have left an indelible mark on the international film industry. Most notably, his role in “Parasite” contributed to the movie’s groundbreaking success, winning four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and becoming the first non-English-language film to achieve this honor in the history of the Oscars. Additionally, it marked the first time that a South Korean film had received such recognition.

Prior to his appearance in “Parasite,” Lee had already established himself as a beloved actor in South Korea. He rose to prominence through his roles in popular TV dramas, including “Coffee Prince (2007),” “Behind The White Tower (2007),” and “Pasta (2010).” His extraordinary talent garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase throughout the years.

Despite his success, Lee had faced previous police investigations into allegations of illicit drug use. These investigations had drawn significant media attention, with tabloids extensively covering the ordeal. Throughout the process, Lee proclaimed his innocence, asserting that he had unknowingly consumed the substances in question.

The passing of Lee Sun-kyun is a devastating loss for the world of cinema, and his legacy will forever be remembered. In the wake of this tragedy, it is important to address the mental health challenges that individuals may face. If you or someone you know is struggling, there are resources available to provide support. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 988, or you can visit their website at 988lifeline.org. Additionally, dontcallthepolice.com offers local mental health and crisis resources. For those outside of the United States, the International Association for Suicide Prevention can provide assistance.

