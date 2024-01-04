North Korean Leader’s Daughter Seen as Potential Successor

A recent assessment by South Korea’s spy agency suggests that the young daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is his likely successor. Although still young, the preteen named Ju Ae has been making public appearances alongside her father, signaling her rising political standing.

The girl’s presence at major events and her close relationship with Kim Jong Un have been captured in footage and photos released by state media. She has even been referred to as Kim Jong Un’s “most beloved” or “respected” child. This level of visibility and involvement in political affairs is unprecedented in North Korea, where the leader is typically revered like a god.

The National Intelligence Service of South Korea has conducted a comprehensive analysis of Ju Ae’s public activities and the state protocols provided to her. Based on this analysis, they view Ju Ae as highly likely to succeed her father. However, it is important to note that Kim Jong Un is still relatively young and has at least one other child, so the succession process remains uncertain.

Despite the agency’s assessment, many experts believe that Ju Ae lacks the necessary political achievements to become the next leader of North Korea. Formal anointment as the country’s future leader typically requires a track record of accomplishments in the political arena.

It is worth mentioning that South Korea’s spy agency has had a mixed track record in predicting developments in North Korea. Additionally, North Korea’s state media has not directly commented on the succession plan or disclosed any information about Ju Ae’s siblings.

While the possibility of Ju Ae being groomed as her father’s successor is significant, it is still uncertain whether she will eventually assume leadership. Analysts speculate that Kim Jong Un may see potential in his daughter and believe that she has the capacity to lead. Given Kim Jong Un’s health issues, there is also speculation that his declining condition may prompt him to designate a successor sooner rather than later.

North Korea has historically been ruled by male members of the Kim family, with power being inherited from one generation to the next. Kim Jong Un became the leader after the death of his father, Kim Jong Il, in 2011. The young Kim Ju Ae represents a departure from tradition, as her presence in the public eye at such a young age is unprecedented.

In conclusion, the emergence of Kim Jong Un’s daughter as a potential successor has generated significant interest and speculation both within and outside of North Korea. While the assessment by South Korea’s spy agency suggests a high possibility, it ultimately remains to be seen whether Ju Ae will become the country’s next leader.

FAQ