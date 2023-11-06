South Korea Deploys Medical Team to Assist Teenagers Affected by Heatwave at Global Scout Event

South Korea has taken decisive action to support the well-being of participants at the World Scout Jamboree, which is currently taking place in the southwestern region of Buan. In response to the intense heatwave that has gripped the country, the government has dispatched a team of military doctors and nurses to the campsite, providing essential medical assistance to the hundreds of teenage participants who have fallen ill.

The heatwave has had a significant impact on the event, with at least 600 participants requiring treatment for heat-related ailments. While most cases were characterized by mild symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea, immediate attention was necessary to ensure the well-being of all attendees.

This year’s World Scout Jamboree is particularly significant, as it is the first global gathering of scouts since the onset of the pandemic. With over 43,000 participants, primarily aged between 14 and 18, camping on reclaimed land, temperatures have soared to dangerous levels. The government has issued its most severe heat warning in four years, with some areas experiencing temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit).

In light of the situation, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has mobilized 30 military physicians and 60 nurses to provide emergency healthcare services at the campsite. The medical team will be equipped to handle any potential emergencies that may arise due to the heatwave.

Furthermore, Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min has called for additional measures to ensure the safety of the participants. This includes an increase in the number of ambulances, shuttle buses, and air conditioners on standby.

It is essential for all attendees to remain vigilant and stay hydrated in the scorching heat. As British celebrity adventurer Bear Grylls, Chief Scout and a notable figure at the event, emphasized, “It’s hot. Look out for each other, please.”

In conclusion, South Korea’s swift response to the heatwave and their commitment to the safety and well-being of participants at the World Scout Jamboree are commendable. The deployment of a specialized medical team demonstrates their dedication in addressing any health issues arising from the extreme weather conditions. With the heatwave expected to last until next week, the country will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety of all attendees.