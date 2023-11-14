New Ways to Support South Korean Teachers Facing Harassment

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

In recent years, South Korean teachers have been grappling with the issue of harassment and excessive demands from parents. This has led to a series of protests and calls for better protection of teachers’ rights. The tragic suicide of a young elementary school teacher further highlighted the urgency of the situation.

Teachers across the country have been sharing their own stories of abuse and harassment by parents. These incidents range from unreasonable demands to threats and verbal abuse. For instance, parents have been known to ask teachers to pick up their injured child every morning, make late-night or drunken calls to teachers’ personal phones, and even dictate personal life decisions such as marriage and pregnancy.

Teachers’ rallies have been taking place every Saturday, growing in size from 5,000 participants in the first rally to an estimated 300,000 on September 2. Despite warnings of punishment from the government, tens of thousands of teachers staged a walk-out on September 4, a clear sign of their desperation for change.

One of the major challenges faced by teachers is the lack of institutional support in handling parental complaints. Currently, the burden falls solely on teachers to handle these issues, with no obligation for school leadership to get involved. As a result, many complaints escalate to the point where parents file criminal complaints against teachers for emotional or physical child abuse.

The law punishing child abuse, which was enacted in 2014, allows anyone to report suspicions of abuse and can be easily manipulated by disgruntled parents looking to harass teachers over instructions or disciplinary actions they disagree with. Unfortunately, teachers have limited legal recourse when it comes to false accusations.

A survey conducted by the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union (KTU) in 2022 revealed that 93% of teachers fear being accused of child abuse. However, among teachers who were actually charged, only 1.5% were eventually convicted. These overwhelming statistics have taken a toll on the mental health of teachers, with 63.2% experiencing symptoms of depression and 16% admitting to having contemplated suicide.

