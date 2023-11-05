South Korea Skeptical of North Korea’s New Nuclear Attack Submarine

South Korea has cast doubt on North Korea’s claims of unveiling its first nuclear attack submarine in a grand ceremony, calling it “deception or exaggeration.” The South Korean military argues that the modified pre-existing sub, which is purportedly capable of carrying nuclear weapons and traveling further than other North Korean submarines, would have required fundamental changes that were not evident in the vessel. Additionally, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff pointed out that the appearance of the new submarine suggested that it could not be operated normally.

In response to South Korea’s skepticism, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a commissioning ceremony for the new submarine and expressed satisfaction that the country now has its own nuclear attack submarine. Kim emphasized that the submarine, named “Hero Kim Kun Ok,” would be a formidable weapon against its enemies, as North Korea plans to develop more nuclear-propelled submarines in the future.

While the South Korean military remains skeptical about the capabilities of North Korea’s new submarine, Ankit Panda, an expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, suggests that despite its limitations, the submarine serves North Korea’s purposes by complicating targeting challenges for the United States and its allies.

North Korea’s focus on strengthening its naval forces, particularly its submarine fleet, aligns with Kim’s recent emphasis on bolstering the country’s navy. However, analysts note that building a fleet of reliable and quiet submarines will require significant time, resources, and technological advancements. Speculation suggests that North Korea could seek assistance from Russia, which has been meeting with senior North Korean leaders and may hold a potential meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While both North Korea and Russia remain heavily sanctioned and are facing economic challenges, there is speculation that North Korea could provide advanced weapons technologies and ammunition to Russia in exchange for support. However, it is important to note that Russia is typically cautious when it comes to sharing sensitive military technology.

In conclusion, South Korea’s skepticism regarding North Korea’s new nuclear attack submarine raises questions about its actual capabilities. Despite doubts, North Korea’s focus on expanding its submarine fleet aligns with its efforts to strengthen its military presence. The future trajectory of North Korea’s submarine program and its potential collaboration with Russia remain subjects of interest in the international community.