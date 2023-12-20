South Korea: Lawsuit Filed by Students after Early Exam Disruption

A group of students in South Korea has taken legal action against the government after their college admission examination concluded 90 seconds ahead of schedule. Seeking compensation of 20 million won ($15,400; £12,000) each, the students claim that this premature ending disrupted the rest of their exams. The notorious college admission test, known as Suneung, is an arduous eight-hour examination featuring consecutive papers in various subjects. The Suneung holds tremendous importance as it not only determines university placements and job prospects, but also influences future relationships.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Suneung?

A: Suneung is South Korea’s rigorous college admission examination, comprising a series of back-to-back papers in multiple subjects. It holds significant weight in determining university placements and career opportunities.

Q: Why are the students suing the government?

A: The students are suing the government due to the early conclusion of their examination, which they believe had a negative impact on their performance in subsequent exams.

Q: What consequences does the Suneung examination have?

A: The Suneung examination plays a crucial role in determining university admissions, job opportunities, and even future relationships for South Korean students.

To aid concentration during the annual event, various measures are implemented, such as closing the country’s airspace and delaying the opening of the stock market. The recent lawsuit, filed by at least 39 students, asserts that the bell rang prematurely at an exam site in the capital city of Seoul during the Korean language section of the test. While some students immediately protested, their papers were still collected by supervisors. Although the teachers acknowledged the mistake before the start of the next session, they could only allocate one and a half minutes during the lunch break for the affected students to complete their answers. Regrettably, they were only permitted to fill in the remaining blank spaces on their answer sheets and were not allowed to modify their existing answers.

Due to the disruption caused, the students claimed that they were emotionally distraught and unable to concentrate on the subsequent portions of the exam. According to reports from the Yonhap news agency, some students even gave up and went home. The students’ lawyer, Kim Woo-suk, stated that the education authorities had not issued an apology for the incident.

The Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) quoted officials who attributed the error to the supervisor at the specific test center misreading the time. Surprisingly, this is not the first time students have resorted to legal action due to a premature bell ringing. In a similar incident in April, a court in Seoul awarded 7 million won ($5,250; £4,200) in compensation to students who claimed they were disadvantaged during the 2021 Suneung exam when the bell rang approximately two minutes early.

It is worth noting that in other countries, the consequences of early bell ringing have been even more severe. In 2012, a man in China received a one-year suspended sentence for prematurely ringing the bell a staggering four minutes and 48 seconds before the conclusion of the national college entrance exam at a school in Hunan province.

Source: [BBC](https://www.bbc.com)