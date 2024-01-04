Kim Jong Un’s Daughter Poised to Assume Dictatorship in North Korea

According to the latest intelligence from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), there is growing evidence that Kim Ju Ae, the 10-year-old daughter of North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un, is likely to succeed her father in the country’s dictatorship. The NIS has collected extensive data and analyzed Kim Ju Ae’s public activities and the level of respect she receives from the North Korean government.

While there is still some uncertainty, given that Kim Jong Un is believed to have at least one other child who has not been seen publicly, Kim Ju Ae’s consistent and high-profile appearances over the past year indicate her status as the heir apparent. In November 2022, she made her first public appearance, accompanying her parents to an intercontinental ballistic missile launch. Since then, she has been photographed frequently alongside her father, attending parades, dining with top officials, and touring military facilities.

Analysts have interpreted these experiences as an early education in leadership and the establishment of important connections for Kim Ju Ae. By accompanying her father to major events, she is learning the intricacies of kingship at a young age, according to Sejong Institute analyst Cheong Seong-Chang.

The gender of Kim Jong Un’s first child, speculated to be a male, has also been a topic of discussion. South Korean officials have expressed confidence, based on intelligence shared with external agencies, that the first child is indeed a son. The gender of this mysterious eldest child carries significant implications for the future of North Korea’s government.

While the succession plan in North Korea remains a subject of intense speculation and closely guarded secrets, the emergence of Kim Ju Ae as a potential successor brings a new dimension to the country’s leadership dynamics. As she grows older, all eyes are on her to see how she will shape the future of North Korea.

