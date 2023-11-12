South Korea Takes Urgent Measures for Scout Jamboree Amid Sweltering Heat

Massive preparations are underway in South Korea as thousands of scouts from around the world participate in the World Scout Jamboree. Concerns have arisen due to the sweltering heatwave affecting the region, resulting in a significant number of participants falling ill. Authorities are taking action to ensure the safety and well-being of the scouts.

To address this challenge, additional measures have been implemented, including increased availability of water trucks, air-conditioned spaces, and medical assistance. The South Korean government has expressed its commitment to utilizing all available resources to ensure the successful completion of the jamboree amidst the heatwave. A budget of 6 billion won ($4.6 million) has been allocated to support these efforts.

The intense heatwave, with temperatures surpassing 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) in some areas, coincides with the highest heat warning issued by authorities in four years. Over 600 individuals have received medical treatment for heat-related ailments since the jamboree commenced in Buan. Most of the affected participants are teenagers aged between 14 and 18.

To mitigate the impact of the heatwave, organizers have adjusted the event schedule based on temperature conditions. This flexibility allows for a safer and more manageable experience for the scouts. Reports indicate that despite the challenging circumstances, only 8% of participants expressed dissatisfaction with their experience thus far.

Considering the duration of the heatwave, concerns have arisen regarding the feasibility of hosting the jamboree. However, the steadfastness and resilience of the scouts have been evident throughout this global gathering, which marks their first reunion since the pandemic. Organizers express their gratitude to the Korean government, as well as the provincial government, for providing additional support and resources.

With memories of recent floods still fresh in the minds of many South Koreans, some residents and activists have questioned the preparedness of the government in tackling the heatwave. President Yook Suk Yeol’s administration received criticism for their handling of the flood situation. However, efforts are now being made to ensure the well-being of the participants at the jamboree.

The South Korean government has issued a call for unlimited air-conditioned buses and water trucks to be deployed to the event venue. Additionally, dozens of military medical personnel have been dispatched to provide emergency care and support. The safety and comfort of all scouts are of utmost importance.

Thousands of participants from 155 countries continue to engage in the jamboree, which is scheduled to run until August 12. Britain, one of the countries with a significant presence in the event, has sent consular officials to offer assistance.

As the jamboree progresses, authorities remain vigilant in monitoring the participants’ well-being and implementing necessary measures to alleviate the impact of the heatwave. Ensuring the safety and enjoyment of this global gathering is paramount for all involved.

Sources: Reuters