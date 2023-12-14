South Korea Responds to Incursion by Chinese and Russian Warplanes

South Korea’s military was put on high alert on Thursday as it scrambled fighter jets in response to the incursion of two Chinese and four Russian military planes into its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). While the foreign planes did not violate South Korean territorial airspace, their presence raised concerns due to the growing military cooperation between Beijing and Moscow, traditional allies of North Korea.

The aircraft entered the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) off South Korea’s east coast and departed without further incident. The South Korean military detected the planes before they entered the zone and took tactical measures by deploying air force fighter jets in preparation for any potential contingencies.

The incident marks another case of Russian and Chinese military jets entering the KADIZ, following a similar event in November of last year. Moscow does not recognize the ADIZ, while Beijing asserts that it is not territorial airspace and thus allows for the free movement of aircraft from all nations.

The KADIZ is an air defense zone that extends beyond South Korean airspace. It provides an area for nations to monitor and control aircraft for security reasons, although it is not governed by international laws. Its purpose is to enhance South Korea’s national security and maintain surveillance over the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Did the Chinese and Russian warplanes violate South Korean airspace?

A: No, the foreign planes entered the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) but did not breach South Korean territorial airspace.

Q: What actions did South Korea take in response to the incursion?

A: South Korea deployed fighter jets to take tactical measures in preparation for possible contingencies.

Q: Is the KADIZ recognized by Russia?

A: No, Russia does not acknowledge the air defense zone.

Q: Can any country’s aircraft freely fly in the KADIZ?

A: According to Beijing, the KADIZ is not territorial airspace, allowing aircraft from all countries to fly through it without limitations.

Sources:

– Reuters

– AFP