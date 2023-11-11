South Korea Concerned about North Korea’s Cooperation with Russia on Nuclear Weapons

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed concerns over potential cooperation between North Korea and Russia regarding the enhancement of North Korea’s nuclear weapon capabilities. President Yoon emphasized that South Korea and its allies will not remain passive if such cooperation takes place. These concerns arose following a recent meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

During the meeting, there were speculations that the two leaders could strike a deal that would provide weapons for Russia’s war against Ukraine, potentially granting North Korea access to crucial Russian technology. This possibility has raised alarms in South Korea, as it is a US treaty ally and views any enhancement of North Korea’s weapons program as a threat.

President Yoon addressed the issue at the United Nations General Assembly, urging for unity and steadfast adherence to principles to deter any unlawful provocation. He also called for the reform of the UN Security Council, suggesting that such a move would receive broad support if Moscow provided Pyongyang with information in exchange for weapons.

The concerns voiced by President Yoon highlight the paradox of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, responsible for maintaining global peace, engaging in actions that violate UN Security Council resolutions. The potential exchange of information and technology between North Korea and Russia could directly threaten not only Ukraine but also South Korea’s peace and security.

In line with President Yoon’s concerns, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also called for the reform of the UN Security Council during his address at the UNGA. He accused Russia of seeking weapons from North Korea, further emphasizing the need for vigilance and caution.

It is worth noting that the details of the meeting between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin remain undisclosed. No press conference was held, no official communique was issued, and no public announcement of any deals was made. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that no agreements were signed during the talks.

However, the meeting itself signifies a strengthening relationship between Russia and North Korea, both of which are facing international isolation. Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine and North Korea because of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program. As the war in Ukraine continues, Russia seeks fresh supplies of ammunition, while North Korea intensifies its weapons testing program in pursuit of its nuclear ambitions.

Overall, South Korea’s concerns regarding potential cooperation between North Korea and Russia on nuclear weapons underline the fragile security dynamics in the region. The international community, including the UN Security Council, will need to closely monitor and address this issue to maintain peace and stability.

