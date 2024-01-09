South Korea Responds to North Korean Artillery Bombardment with New Drills at the Border

South Korea has announced that long-established buffer zones, which were created through an agreement with North Korea in 2018, have been invalidated by recent artillery drills conducted by the North Korean military. As a result, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff has stated that it will resume drills in the area in response to the provocations.

The buffer zones, previously designated as prohibited areas for artillery fire and military drills, have lost their effectiveness due to the actions of North Korea. This has led South Korea to take action in order to maintain its security and demonstrate its readiness.

Earlier this month, North Korea initiated a series of military drills in the border region, bombarding the area with hundreds of artillery rounds. South Korean intelligence estimates that approximately 200 shells were fired into the area on Friday, followed by an additional 60 on Saturday. In response, the South Korean Defense Ministry reportedly fired around 400 rounds.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesman, Col. Lee Sung-jun, emphasized that the responsibility for the escalating crisis lies with North Korea and called for an immediate halt to their actions.

The western sea border between North Korea and South Korea has been a contentious area since the end of the Korean War, witnessing multiple skirmishes over the years. Naval combat briefly broke out in 1999, 2002, and 2009, further fueling tensions in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What are buffer zones?

Buffer zones are designated areas that serve as a barrier or protective space between two conflicting parties or territories. In the context of North and South Korea, these zones were created to prohibit artillery fire and military drills along the border.

2. Why did South Korea resume drills in the area?

South Korea resumed drills in the area as a response to the North Korean artillery bombardment, which invalidated the long-established buffer zones. The drills are intended to demonstrate South Korea’s readiness and ensure its security in the face of provocations.

3. How many rounds of artillery were fired by North Korea?

According to South Korean intelligence estimates, approximately 200 artillery shells were fired into the border area on Friday, followed by an additional 60 shells on Saturday.

4. How did South Korea respond to the provocations?

The South Korean Defense Ministry reportedly fired around 400 rounds in response to the North Korean artillery bombardment. This was done to deter further escalations and protect South Korean territory.

5. What is the history of skirmishes in the western sea border?

Since the end of the Korean War, the western sea border between North Korea and South Korea has been a site of multiple skirmishes. Naval combat broke out briefly in 1999, 2002, and 2009, heightening tensions and adding to the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

(Source: [Fox News](https://www.foxnews.com))