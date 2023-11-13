New Protesters Unite to Protect the Oceans

Hundreds of passionate individuals came together in Seoul over the weekend to express their opposition to Japan’s proposal of releasing treated nuclear wastewater from the tsunami-damaged Fukushima plant into the ocean. These demonstrators fear that such an action would lead to increased food safety risks for South Koreans and cause irreversible harm to the environment.

The Fukushima plant faced unprecedented devastation in 2011, as an earthquake and tsunami resulted in the release of a significant amount of radioactive material into the atmosphere. The consequences of this incident have been far-reaching, with concerns about its impact on marine ecosystems and food safety.

During the protest, participants held up signs that boldly communicated their message. Slogans such as “Protect The Pacific Ocean” and “Nuclear Power? No Thanks!” adorned the placards, some of which also depicted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who is in favor of the release. Yoon’s support for this initiative is seen as an attempt to strengthen ties with Japan, despite the deep-rooted historical grievances between the two countries.

Amidst chants and speeches from rally organizers, the demonstrations remained peaceful, devoid of any clashes or unrest. One of the leading activist groups behind the protest, Korea Radiation Watch, emphasized their belief that releasing the water would ultimately devastate the marine ecosystem. As group member Choi Kyoungsook stated, “We are opposed because we firmly believe that the sea belongs to all of us, not just the Japanese government.”

While Japan’s government plans to proceed with the water release later this summer, no specific date has been set as of yet. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reviewed and supported Japan’s plan, asserting that the radiological impact on both people and the environment would be minimal. However, this endorsement has not assuaged the concerns of South Korean opposition.

In response to Yoon’s backing of the plan, South Korea’s center-left Democratic Party has urged him to reconsider. The party also plans to lodge a complaint with the UN Human Rights Council, questioning the adequacy of the IAEA’s assessment regarding the potential dangers associated with the release.

With a meeting between US President Joe Biden, President Yoon, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida scheduled for August 18, the Fukushima discharge plan could feature prominently on the agenda. While Indo-Pacific security is expected to take top priority, the ongoing protests serve as a reminder of the significance this issue holds for South Koreans and the wider global community.

