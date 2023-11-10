Persistent Heatwave Fails to Deter South Korea’s World Scout Jamboree

South Korea remains unwavering in its determination to proceed with the World Scout Jamboree, despite calls from the world scouting body to shorten the event due to a scorching heatwave. Thousands of British scouts were compelled to leave the coastal campsite early, with American scouts set to follow suit over the weekend. Despite hundreds of participants suffering from heat-related ailments, South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo emphasized that the event will continue as scheduled until August 12. Additional safety measures, such as increased medical staff, air-conditioned vehicles, and shaded structures, have been promised to safeguard the participants.

In an effort to address concerns about the extreme heat, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol vows to provide an “unlimited supply” of air-conditioned buses and refrigerator trucks stocked with chilled water. Moreover, around 700 additional workers will be deployed to maintain sanitary conditions in bathrooms and showers, addressing criticisms from some participants about untidy facilities. Cultural activities are also being planned to allow scouts the opportunity to explore other regions, ensuring they are not confined to the venue plagued by heat-related problems.

Despite reservations prior to the start of the jamboree, where critics questioned the wisdom of bringing a large number of young people to an exposed and treeless area during the summer, organizers claim to have made significant improvements. Han insists that representatives from national scout contingents, who met on Saturday, supported the decision to persevere. Notably, South Korea has invested considerable national resources into the event, including government vehicles equipped with cooling systems, shade structures sourced from military bases, as well as teams of nurses and doctors from major hospitals.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement previously urged South Korean organizers to consider ending the event prematurely, but stressed the importance of securing additional resources moving forward to address heatwave-related issues. The U.K. Scout Association announced the withdrawal of over 4,000 British scouts, relocating them to hotels. Similarly, hundreds of U.S. scouts will depart the site and seek refuge at a U.S. military base near Seoul. The extreme weather and its resulting conditions necessitated this decision. While U.S. scouts and adult leaders exit the site, most American staff members involved in the operational aspects of the jamboree will remain.

In addition to the British and American scouts, dozens of participants from Singapore have also opted to depart. Some scouts and their family members expressed disappointment at the news of their departure, pointing out that they were enjoying themselves and believed they should have the option to choose whether or not to stay.

South Korea recently raised its hot weather warning to the highest level for the first time in four years due to temperatures ranging from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius (95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit) nationwide. Since May 20, at least 19 people have succumbed to heat-related illnesses, as reported by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. On Thursday, 138 jamboree participants were treated for heat-related ailments, with a similar number receiving treatment following Wednesday’s opening ceremony.

Despite concerns, Choi Chang-haeng, secretary-general of the jamboree’s organizing committee, asserts that the event is safe enough to continue. He attributed the high number of patients after the opening ceremony to an energetic K-pop performance that left many teenagers “exhausted after actively releasing their energy.”

