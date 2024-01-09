South Korea Enacts Historic Ban on Dog Meat Trade, Embracing Animal Rights and Cultural Shift

In a groundbreaking move, South Korea has passed a law that prohibits the slaughter and sale of dogs for their meat. This legislation, set to take effect by 2027, marks a significant milestone in ending the centuries-old practice of consuming dog meat in the country.

While the consumption of dog meat itself will not be illegal, the focus of this law is to eradicate the dog meat trade. Those found guilty of butchering dogs could face up to three years in prison, while individuals involved in raising or selling dog meat may serve a maximum of two years.

The decision to ban the dog meat trade comes as the popularity of dog meat stew, known as “boshintang,” has waned among younger generations, with only 8% of people surveyed admitting to trying dog meat in the past year. The sentiment against consuming dog meat has been fueled by a growing awareness of animal rights. As more people embrace pets as part of their families, the idea of eating dogs is no longer palatable.

The ban poses a significant transition for dog meat farmers and restaurant owners. Within the next three years, they will need to find alternative sources of income and employment as their businesses phase out. South Korea had approximately 1,600 dog meat restaurants and 1,150 dog farms in 2023, all of which will be required to submit closure plans to local authorities.

It is worth noting that the government has committed to offering support and compensation to those affected by the ban. However, specific details regarding the extent of this support are yet to be defined.

While some individuals express disappointment and argue that the ban infringes on their freedom to consume traditional food, the overall response has been positive. Animal rights groups have welcomed this historic step towards a more compassionate society. Jung Ah Chae, the executive director of the Humane Society in Korea, expressed surprise and joy, stating, “South Korea can now close this miserable chapter in our history and embrace a dog-friendly future.”

As South Korea ushers in this landmark change, other countries that continue to consume dog meat, such as China and Vietnam, may face increased scrutiny and pressure to follow suit. The worldwide movement towards animal rights and ethical consumption is gaining momentum, highlighting the importance of reevaluating cultural practices that perpetuate suffering.

