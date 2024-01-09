South Korea Bans Dog Meat Consumption to Protect Animal Welfare

Seoul, South Korea – In a groundbreaking development, South Korea’s parliament has passed a bill prohibiting the breeding and slaughter of dogs for consumption. This landmark decision marks the end of the longstanding and controversial practice of consuming dog meat, which has been fervently debated across the country for years.

With rare bipartisan support, the bill reflects the shifting attitudes towards the consumption of dog meat in South Korea. As the nation underwent rapid industrialization, sentiments surrounding this traditional practice have transformed significantly.

The new law entails a complete ban on the distribution and sale of food products made or processed with dog ingredients. However, it is important to note that individuals who consume dog meat or related products will not be penalized. The primary targets of this legislation are those involved in the industry, including dog farmers and sellers.

Under the bill’s provisions, individuals caught slaughtering dogs for food can face imprisonment for up to three years or fines of up to 30 million Korean won (approximately $23,000). Moreover, individuals breeding dogs for consumption or knowingly engaging in the acquisition, transportation, storage, or sale of dog meat products may receive lower fines or prison sentences.

To aid in the transition, farm owners, dog meat restaurants, and other workers in the dog trade will be granted a three-year grace period to close or redirect their businesses. This grace period will be supported by local governments, helping facilitate a smooth transition into alternative industries.

Next, the bill will be presented to President Yoon Suk Yeol for final approval. Significantly, this legislation was proposed by both President Yoon’s ruling party and the main opposition party, signifying the broad support it has garnered. First Lady Kim Keon Hee has also endorsed the measure, passionately advocating for animal protection during a state visit to the Netherlands.

Historically, dog meat consumption in South Korea was regarded as a means of combating the summer heat and a readily available source of protein during times of higher poverty rates. Similar to parts of Vietnam and southern China, South Korea has a longstanding cultural history associated with dog meat.

Nevertheless, the practice has faced mounting criticism, particularly from animal rights activists. Organizations like Humane Society International (HSI) have played an instrumental role in rescuing dogs from South Korean farms and facilitating their relocation overseas.

As pet ownership became more prevalent, the demand for dog meat has significantly declined, leading the practice to be primarily associated with older generations. Survey data from Gallup Korea in 2022 revealed that 64% of respondents opposed the consumption of dog meat, a substantial increase from a similar survey conducted in 2015. Furthermore, the survey found that only 8% of respondents had consumed dog meat in the past year, compared to 27% in 2015.

Reflecting changing perceptions and evolving societal values, the number of restaurants serving dog meat in Seoul experienced a noteworthy decline of 40% between 2005 and 2014.

Lee Sang-kyung, campaign manager of the dog meat ban at HSI Korea, affirmed the shift in attitudes, saying, “Our perception of dog meat consumption and animals in general has been changing over the last decades. It was once popular when our food resources were scarce, such as during the Korean War. But as the economy develops and people’s perception towards animals and our food consumption change, I think it’s the right time to move with the times.”

Despite the widespread support for the bill, opposition has been fierce from dog farmers and business owners, who argue that it will irreparably damage their livelihood and heritage. Protests held by dog farmers outside the presidential office in Seoul highlighted their concerns, with some individuals even intending to release their farmed dogs in cages at the scene.

FAQ:

Q: Why did South Korea ban the consumption of dog meat?

A: The ban was enacted to protect animal welfare and reflects the changing attitudes towards the consumption of dog meat in South Korea.

Q: Will individuals who consume dog meat be punished?

A: No, the ban primarily targets those involved in the dog meat industry, such as dog farmers and sellers. Individuals who consume dog meat will not face punishment.

Q: What is the punishment for individuals involved in slaughtering dogs for food?

A: Those caught slaughtering dogs for food can face imprisonment for up to three years or fines of up to 30 million Korean won (approximately $23,000).

Q: How will the transition be facilitated for dog farmers and businesses?

A: Dog farmers, restaurants, and other workers in the dog trade will be granted a three-year grace period to close or redirect their businesses. Local governments will provide support during this transition period.

Q: Why has the consumption of dog meat declined in South Korea?

A: The decline in dog meat consumption can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of pet ownership and shifting societal values towards animal welfare.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the ban on dog meat consumption?

A: No, the ban prohibits the consumption of dog meat entirely.