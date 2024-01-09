South Korea Takes a Stand Against Dog Meat Trade, Signaling a Shift in Cultural Attitudes and Legislation

South Korea’s parliament has recently passed a groundbreaking bill that effectively bans the breeding, slaughter, and sale of dogs for human consumption. This remarkable victory for animal rights organizations marks a significant shift in both South Korea’s cultural perception of dog meat consumption and its political stance on the industry that supports this practice.

The bill received near-unanimous support in the National Assembly, with 208 lawmakers voting in favor and only two abstaining. This overwhelming endorsement underscores the changing tides in South Korean society, where the rise in pet ownership and growing concerns for animal welfare have led to a gradual decline in the popularity of dog meat as a menu item.

As per a 2022 Gallup Korea survey, over 60 percent of South Koreans now view dog meat consumption unfavorably. Furthermore, the percentage of people who have eaten dog meat in the previous year has dwindled to a mere 8 percent, a significant drop from 27 percent in 2015. This shift in opinion is particularly prominent among younger generations who have embraced the idea of treating dogs as beloved companions rather than as food.

Animal rights activists celebrated this historic moment for the country, considering it a turning point for Korean citizens’ rejection of consuming dogs. JungAh Chae, the executive director of Humane Society International Korea, expressed her astonishment at witnessing the ban on the cruel dog meat industry in her lifetime.

The bill determines that trading dog meat will be forbidden starting in 2027. Violations can result in penalties of up to three years of imprisonment or fines of approximately $22,800. Additionally, breeding and selling dogs for human consumption may lead to punishments of up to two years of imprisonment or a fine of about $15,200. Importantly, the legislation does not criminalize the act of eating dog meat itself.

To address the concerns of businesses that are affected by the ban, the government will establish compensation plans for dog breeders, slaughterhouses, and sellers. By submitting detailed proposals to local authorities, these entities can qualify for financial assistance when transitioning to alternative industries. Rights groups, including Humane Society International Korea, have already assisted dog farmers in pivoting their operations to cultivate crops such as blueberries, medicinal herbs, and parsley.

Nevertheless, groups representing dog farmers contest the bill, contending that it will strip them of their livelihoods and infringe upon personal rights. Some South Koreans still consume dog meat, especially during the scorching summer days known as “Boknal,” as they believe dishes like “bosintang” soup have health benefits. Farmers argue that the ban restricts their freedom to choose their occupation and have expressed their intention to challenge the bill’s constitutionality.

South Korea is home to 1,156 registered dog farms and approximately 1,666 restaurants that serve dog meat annually, according to government data reported by the Korea Times. However, industry representatives assert that these numbers are actually two to three times higher. Previous attempts to outlaw dog meat in South Korea have faced resistance from the industry, with protests organized by the Korea Dog Meat Farmers’ Association turning confrontational.

On the other hand, animal rights groups argue that public sentiment has shifted, partly due to the increased ownership of dogs as pets and a stronger desire to protect them. The Ministry of Agriculture disclosed that the number of pet dogs in South Korea has risen to 3.02 million in 2022, a substantial increase from 1.3 million in 2018.

Support for the bill extends to the highest levels of government, as South Korea’s President, Yoon Suk Yeol, and his wife, First Lady Kim Keon Hee, both avid animal lovers and owners of multiple dogs and cats, commendably backed the legislation. First Lady Kim publicly expressed her belief that “dog meat consumption should come to an end … in an era when humans and pets coexist as friends.”

This progressive step taken by South Korea signifies not only a transformation in attitudes towards dog meat consumption but also a significant legislative win for animal rights. The long-awaited ban heralds a new era where the well-being of animals is prioritized, solidifying South Korea’s commitment towards creating a more compassionate society.

FAQ:

Q: Does the new bill completely ban the dog meat trade in South Korea?

A: The bill prohibits the breeding, slaughter, and sale of dogs for human consumption, effectively putting an end to the dog meat trade, starting in 2027.

Q: What are the penalties for violating the new legislation?

A: Those found guilty of slaughtering dogs for consumption may face up to three years of imprisonment or fines amounting to approximately $22,800. Breeding and selling dogs for human consumption could result in punishments of up to two years of imprisonment or a fine of about $15,200.

Q: Will businesses affected by the ban receive any form of support?

A: Yes, the government will provide compensation to dog breeders, slaughterhouses, and sellers. These entities can submit proposals outlining their plans to transition to alternative industries and receive financial assistance.

Q: How has public opinion in South Korea changed regarding dog meat consumption?

A: Over 60 percent of South Koreans now view dog meat consumption unfavorably. The percentage of people who have eaten dog meat in the previous year has decreased to 8 percent, down from 27 percent in 2015. This shift in sentiment is particularly pronounced among younger generations.