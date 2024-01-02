South Korean Opposition Leader Injured in Busan Attack

South Korea’s political landscape was shaken on Tuesday when the country’s opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck during his visit to the southern port city of Busan. The assailant, an unidentified man, attacked Lee while he was touring the site of a proposed airport. Lee, who is conscious and stable, was airlifted to the Pusan National University Hospital for treatment.

The attack, which left a 1 cm gash on Lee’s neck, sent shockwaves through the nation. The suspected assailant, a man in his 50s or 60s, approached Lee among a crowd of supporters, wearing a paper crown bearing Lee’s name. The attacker requested an autograph before unexpectedly lunging at Lee. Fortunately, the assailant was swiftly apprehended and taken into custody by authorities.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear as the assailant has been uncooperative with police questioning, according to the Busan Ilbo. This incident brings to light the issue of political violence in South Korea, despite stringent gun control measures. Historically, there have been cases of attacks on political figures using various weapons.

President Yoon Suk Yeol strongly condemned the attack, deeming it unacceptable. He expressed deep concern for Lee’s well-being and called for him to receive the best possible care to ensure a speedy recovery. Lee, a former governor of Gyeonggi province, narrowly lost the presidential election in 2022 to the conservative Yoon Suk Yeol.

The incident raises concerns over the potential impact on the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for April. Lee has been leading the main opposition party since August 2022. It remains to be seen how this attack will influence public sentiment and political dynamics in the country.

