New Aircraft Sightings Prompt South Korea and Japan to React

South Korea and Japan took action as a response to recent sightings of Chinese and Russian aircraft near their respective countries. On Thursday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that they scrambled fighter jets after two Chinese and four Russian military planes entered their air defense zone. Japan also responded by deploying jets to monitor the joint flights of Chinese and Russian bombers and fighters.

The aircraft in question included China’s H-6, J-16, Y-8, and Russia’s Tu-95, Su-35. They were observed flying through the channel between Japan and South Korea, towards the East China Sea. Despite these movements, none of the planes violated South Korea’s territorial airspace, which is protected by international laws. It is important to note that an air defense zone is distinct from a nation’s territorial airspace, as it typically extends 12 nautical miles from the coastline.

These incidents highlight the absence of international laws that govern air defense zones. Such areas allow countries to independently require foreign aircraft to identify themselves, as per the guidelines set by the International Civil Aviation Organization. Both Russia and China contest South Korea’s air defense zone, arguing that it does not hold legal protection as territorial airspace.

As tensions mount, it is essential to address frequently asked questions regarding air defense zones:

FAQs

What is an air defense zone?

An air defense zone is a designated area where a country can enforce unique requirements on foreign aircraft, in order to enhance its security and monitor incoming flights. This is not the same as territorial airspace.

How is an air defense zone different from territorial airspace?

Territorial airspace refers to the airspace directly above a nation’s territory, extending 12 nautical miles from its coastline. Air defense zones, however, can extend beyond this limit and are determined unilaterally by each country.

Are air defense zones protected by international laws?

No, air defense zones are not governed by specific international laws. The regulations surrounding such zones are determined by individual countries themselves.

Why do countries establish air defense zones?

Countries create air defense zones to heighten their surveillance capabilities and exercise control over incoming foreign aircraft. It allows them to monitor and identify potential threats more effectively.

While tensions remain high in the region, it is crucial for all parties involved to engage in diplomatic dialogue and find common ground to ensure stability and peace.

(Source: Reuters)