Extreme Weather Takes its Toll in Asia

South Korea and Japan Struggle with Deadly Heat Waves Amidst Changing Climate

As extreme weather continues to sweep across Asia, South Korea and Japan are grappling with heat waves that have claimed lives and triggered alerts. The severity of these heat waves, combined with the impact of typhoons, has caused widespread devastation and left authorities deeply concerned.

The Growing Danger of Climate Change

Scientists have long warned of the consequences of global warming, and now we are witnessing firsthand how extreme weather events are becoming more frequent and damaging. The heat waves and typhoons in Asia this summer are clear examples of the changing climate and its devastating impact on human lives.

South Korea’s Fatal Heat Waves

South Korea has been hit particularly hard by the scorching temperatures. The government recently raised the heat alert level to its highest since 2019, as temperatures soared above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). Tragically, at least 23 people have died from heat-related causes, a death toll more than three times higher than the same period last year.

Among the victims were two senior citizens who were doing agricultural work outdoors. To combat the rising risks, President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for a comprehensive approach, including the creation of cooling shelters and close monitoring of the energy supply to meet the high demands of air conditioning.

Heat-Related Challenges in Japan

Meanwhile, Japan has also been enduring relentless heat waves, with temperatures reaching a scorching 103.6 degrees Fahrenheit (39.8 degrees Celsius) in some southern regions. The heat has prompted the issuance of a “special heatstroke alert” in 32 prefectures, leading to the cancellation of school activities and the closure of tourist sites.

This summer, Japan experienced its hottest July since records began 125 years ago. Hospital admissions for heatstroke skyrocketed, with a record-breaking 11,765 people seeking medical assistance last week alone. This is a 1.8-fold increase compared to the same period last year. The goal to reduce heat-related deaths by 2030 seems more challenging than ever for the Japanese government, as the heatstroke toll continues to rise.

The Vulnerability of the Elderly

In both South Korea and Japan, it is the elderly who bear the brunt of the heat waves. This presents a significant challenge for public health adaptation strategies in these rapidly aging societies. The need for effective measures to protect vulnerable populations, especially during extreme weather events, has become all the more crucial.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Why are heat waves and typhoons becoming more frequent?

Extreme weather events like heat waves and typhoons are becoming more frequent and intense due to global warming. The rising temperatures and changes in atmospheric patterns contribute to the intensification of these weather phenomena.

2. How are South Korea and Japan responding to the heat waves?

Both South Korea and Japan have implemented measures to mitigate the impact of heat waves, such as creating cooling shelters, monitoring energy supply, and issuing heatstroke alerts. However, the increasing death toll highlights the need for further action and improvement in public health adaptation strategies.

