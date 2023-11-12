South Korea, Japan, and China Collaborate to Strengthen Regional Cooperation

In a significant display of regional cooperation, South Korea recently hosted diplomats from Japan and China for a rare trilateral meeting. The meeting took place with the intention of addressing Beijing’s concerns over the growing alliance between South Korea, Japan, and the United States.

Trilateral summits among the leaders of these countries have been on pause since 2019 due to various legal, diplomatic, and trade disputes between Seoul and Tokyo related to Japan’s occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945. However, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have taken steps to mend bilateral ties, culminating in a historic trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in August. During this summit, the three leaders pledged to enhance cooperation in defense and economic security.

China, too, has shown a proactive interest in trilateral cooperation and arranging meetings, especially since its relations with Seoul deteriorated in 2017 over the deployment of a U.S. missile defense system in South Korea. While Beijing might have concerns about South Korea and Japan’s closer security partnerships with the United States, it also realizes the need to manage its bilateral ties with these nations effectively. The deployment of the missile defense system backfired on China, fueling anti-China sentiment in South Korea.

In light of the U.S.’s friend-shoring strategy, China is likely to utilize trilateral trade ties as a counterbalance. Additionally, promoting people-to-people exchanges and enhancing communication and dialogue on security and defense matters will be key priorities for Beijing. Tong Zhao, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, emphasized that Japan and South Korea also have a shared interest in maintaining a stable security relationship with China, especially concerning North Korea’s nuclear development program.

These common interests provide new opportunities for strategic communication, confidence-building, and crisis prevention. Trilateral summits have traditionally involved China’s premier, but South Korea has expressed its desire for a separate visit by President Xi Jinping. As the host of this year’s three-way meetings, South Korea has proposed a trilateral summit in December.

The recent meeting involved senior diplomats from all three nations, including South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Byung-won, Japanese Senior Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi, and China’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nong Rong. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin emphasized the close geographical proximity and important cooperative partnership between China, Japan, and South Korea, highlighting the significance of strengthening trilateral cooperation.

This trilateral collaboration demonstrates a renewed commitment to regional stability and mutual interests. By addressing concerns and working together on various fronts, South Korea, Japan, and China are forging stronger ties and setting the stage for future cooperation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the purpose of the trilateral meeting between South Korea, Japan, and China?

The trilateral meeting aims to address Beijing’s concerns over the growing collaboration between South Korea, Japan, and the United States. It also seeks to set the stage for the resumption of three-way summits among the countries’ leaders.

2. Why were trilateral talks suspended in the past?

Trilateral talks were suspended due to legal, diplomatic, and trade disputes between Seoul and Tokyo. These disputes arose from issues dating back to Japan’s occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945.

3. What are the shared interests among South Korea, Japan, and China?

South Korea, Japan, and China have a shared interest in maintaining a stable security relationship. They are also concerned about North Korea’s extensive nuclear development program. These common interests provide opportunities for strategic communication, confidence-building, and crisis prevention.

4. What role does China play in the trilateral cooperation?

China has been proactive in seeking trilateral cooperation and arranging meetings. It recognizes the need to properly manage its bilateral ties with South Korea and Japan and counterbalance the United States’ friend-shoring strategy. Beijing looks to leverage trilateral trade ties, promote people-to-people exchanges, and enhance communication on security and defense matters.

Sources:

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com)