South Korea Conducts Nationwide Air Defense Drills Amidst Public Apathy

South Korea recently held its first nationwide air defense drills in six years to address the escalating nuclear and missile threats posed by North Korea. The drills were part of the annual Ulchi civil defense exercises, which aim to enhance responses to potential North Korean attacks or emergencies. However, despite the blaring sirens and efforts made by community leaders, many people seemed indifferent to the calls for seeking shelter.

In downtown Seoul, where the sirens sounded, pedestrians appeared unfazed by the requests to evacuate. “I didn’t know about the drill, and people don’t seem to care about it much,” stated Na Eun, a 52-year-old architectural designer. Similar sentiments were echoed by Park Joo-ui, a community leader in Seoul, who expressed his bewilderment at the public’s lack of interest. “How can we be prepared for a crisis when we don’t receive support from our people during this drill? People are just not interested,” he lamented.

Although drivers were instructed to pull over and individuals in public facilities were guided to evacuate, the compliance was minimal. Even at a large office building’s basement parking lot, where civil defense instructors provided instructions through megaphones, some office workers complained about the lack of air conditioning.

Despite the apparent lack of urgency displayed by the public, medical institutions and public transportation continued to operate normally throughout the drills. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Command Post Tango, a bunker complex for the U.S.-South Korea combined forces, and emphasized that the joint drills serve as a deterrent to North Korea’s provocations.

While some regions bordering North Korea engaged in additional training scenarios involving chemical, biological, and radiological drills, the lackadaisical response in the capital city raises concerns about preparedness for a real crisis.

The Ulchi civil defense exercises, inaugurated in 1969 following a North Korean raid into the presidential compound, have installed approximately 17,000 shelters across the country. However, air defense training had not been conducted since 2017. The government’s false air raid alarm and evacuation warning in May only further added to public skepticism. Despite the urgency of the situation, it seems that the importance of these drills has failed to resonate with the general population, highlighting the need for more effective communication and engagement strategies in the future.