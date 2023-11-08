South Korean Government Evacuates World Scout Jamboree Due to Tropical Storm Khanun

As the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea faced struggles with heat, hygiene, and land use controversies, the South Korean government made the difficult decision to evacuate the event due to the approaching Tropical Storm Khanun. Tens of thousands of Scouts, hailing from 156 countries, began arriving at various locations in Seoul and other inland cities on Tuesday. The decision to abandon the coastal campsite in Saemangeum, a reclaimed area in the southwestern county of Buan, was announced on Monday afternoon after forecasters raised alarms about the storm.

All youth participants of the Jamboree were safely evacuated as of Tuesday evening. The 37,000 Scouts packed up their tents and boarded over 1,000 vehicles to move to their new accommodations in Seoul and the surrounding area. While the campsite could not be used for any other events after the Scouts’ departure, the government of North Jeolla province still hopes to attract investment to the area, which has been controversial due to concerns about heat and lack of infrastructure.

This evacuation has posed financial challenges for some Scout organizations. The UK Scouts, who had already transferred to hotels in Seoul due to extreme heat, now face the cost of moving all their participants. This expense could impact their activities for the next five years. Similar concerns led hundreds of Scouts from Norway to leave the site early. However, Swedish Scouts have been relocated to university dormitories in the city of Cheonan.

Tropical Storm Khanun, which has been meandering around Japan’s southwestern islands, is expected to gain strength and make landfall in South Korea from Wednesday to Friday, bringing strong winds and heavy rains. The storm has already caused damage and disruptions in Japan, forcing the suspension of train services and affecting flights and ferries.

While the evacuation of the World Scout Jamboree is disappointing, the South Korean government is determined to salvage the event by organizing cultural activities and a K-Pop concert in Seoul. The priority remains the safety and well-being of the Scouts, and this evacuation serves as a reminder of the challenges that can arise when hosting large-scale international events.